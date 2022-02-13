Cocca regretted that Puebla took the tie from the Atlas

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 12.02.2022 00:09:57





The last minute goal that Atlas received at the hands of Puebla prevented what could have been another hierarchical victory, although Diego Cocca ended up valuing the point obtained and, especially, the performance shown by his players, who were able to adapt to the conditions which imposed one of the toughest teams in the competition.

After the game, the strategist recalled that they did not have an adequate preseason, although they have been able to stay close to the level that led them to the title in the previous semester, to the extent that they were close to marking the top of the team that appears on top. of the table.

“It seemed that we had won it and in the last play of the game they tied us, so there is an ugly feeling, but I really appreciate the effort made by the players. Puebla is a very tough rival, very physical, very strong. In the first half we It was hard, but we were able to keep the zero and the order, and in the second half we talked, we improved a lot, we understood where to attack, we had many scoring options, unfortunately we missed a penalty and the goal was found with a play by Julián”, he commented in Press conference.

He insisted that the sweet potato team is difficult to face given the physical conditions of their players and their tough style, but despite this they had a very rich second half in which they were better until they almost got the result.

“I am happy with my group of players, my team; we are adding, maintaining humility, and unfortunately this game was not won by details,” he said.

“They propose individual duels, they pursue man-to-man duels, we are used to playing differently and if it weren’t for the last play we would be talking about winning. We’re still up, which is what we want”. .