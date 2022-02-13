Christian Bale to star in horror film ‘The Pale Blue Eye’

Christian Bale will appear in an upcoming Netflix movie | Warner Bros. Pictures

Christian Bale is having a busy 2021, the actor known for playing Batman in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy is currently filming “Thor: Love and Thunder” for Marvel and now it has been confirmed that will star in the Netflix film “The Pale Blue Eye”.

Christian Bale + gothic horror thriller ➡️ coming to Netflix. Bale will reteam with HOSTILES director Scott Cooper for THE PALE BLUE EYE. Bale plays a detective investigating a series of murders at an 1830 military academy, helped by a young man later known as Edgar Allan Poe. pic.twitter.com/gOYKleAHr1 —NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm)

According to Deadlines, Cooper has wanted to make this film “for more than a decade.” The film will be an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Louis Bayard. Bale is producing the film alongside John Lesher and Tyler Thompson.

The film is expected to begin production in the fall, once Bale completes “Thor: Love and Thunder” and Russell’s untitled tape. This will mark a third collaboration between Cooper and Bale, who also did “Out of the Furnace” and “Hostiles” together.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is scheduled to hit theaters on May 6, 2022. Netflix’s “The Pale Blue Eye” It doesn’t have a release date yet.