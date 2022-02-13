Chris Brown, ex of Rihanna, is denounced again for rape

According to Mitchell, after seeing the news about the lawsuit, the second woman decided to step forward and stated that she was also on the yacht the same day that the reported events allegedly occurred and that she then met the rapper the day next at the Fontainebleau, where, she alleges, “Brown assaulted her”.

“Our client, and I’ll use her words, just wants to make sure this doesn’t happen to another woman,” Mitchell said, revealing that the second woman also intends to file a lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, in December 2020 the woman, not identified in the letter, was invited to a party that was held on a yacht docked in front of the home of fellow American rapper Diddy, whose real name is Sean Johns Combs.

Once on board the yacht, the woman was taken to the kitchen by the singer, who served her a drink on two occasions, after which she began to feel “disoriented, physically unstable and began to fall asleep,” according to the letter. .

The woman alleges that Brown later took her to a bedroom while she was drugged and nearly unconscious, locked the door, prevented her from leaving, undressed her and raped her.