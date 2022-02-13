Chelsea beats Palmeiras and is champion of the Club World Cup

The Chelsea of ​​the English league became champion of the Club World Cup by defeating Palmeiras of Brazil with a score of 2-1 in a match that was decided in extra time after finishing the 90 minutes with a draw.

After a first half that ended in a goalless draw, half time of the Club World Cup final arrived, Chelsea had a slight dominance of the game against Palmeiras who stood up very well on the pitch.

The first goal of the game came in the 54th minute when Callum Hudson-Odoi sent a perfect cross that Romalu Lukaku connected with the head to put Chelsea 1-0 over Palmeiras.

Chelsea won the Club World Cup for the first time in history by defeating Palmeiras with a score of 2-1.

The Brazilian team did not give up, although they did not show much football, the whistler conceded a penalty to Palmeiras after reviewing a Thiago Silva handball in the VAR inside his area, the maximum penalty was charged by Raphael Veiga who made it 1-1.

By the end of regulation time Chelsea was more dangeroushowever, the Blues did not achieve the goal and after exceeding 90 minutes The match had to go to extra time.

During extra time, Palmeiras opted to lock himself in to take the game to a penalty shootout, however, one hand inside the area which was marked by the VAR assistants in favor of Chelsea changed the course of the match.

The penalty in favor of Chelsea was charged in a big way by German Kai Havertz at 117so much so that it represented the Club World Cup title for the first time in the history of the Blues and the match ended with a score of 2-1 against Palmeiras.

It should be remembered that, Rayados de Monterrey took fifth place of the Club World Cup after the failure of losing to Egyptian Al Ahly and then beating Al Jazira of the United Arab Emirates 3-1.