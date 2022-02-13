Checo Pérez affirmed that he did not break the pilots’ code against Lewis Hamilton

The next season of the Formula 1 is approaching and several legendary moments from the past championship are still not forgotten, such as the defense of Sergio Perez against Hamilton to help his teammate, Max Verstappen.

In fact, that defense caused controversy and the pilot Juan Pablo Montoya was one of the characters who stated that the Mexican broke the pilot code in that last race of the last World Cup, a fact that he denied. Perez.

“I didn’t break a driver’s code. In the end I was defending the position like in every race, it’s important to do it, not because someone is fighting for the championship you have to drive differently, in the end we’re all here to do what’s best for us and for our teams. and that’s what I did”, he mentioned in a conversation with ESPN.

The driver from Guadalajara assured that the result would not have been different in that race and that the championship would have had the same fate. “I think the result would not have changed, whatever the decision would have been in terms of not letting everyone through (to the safety car), but that’s a different story, but the result did not change,” he said. Perez.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: THE BEST WEEKEND DEALS ON VIDEO GAMES