Check out the list of the best Valentine’s movies

10 things I hate about you

This film pairs Heath Ledger with Julia Stiles, in a typical teen comedy about first love and the difficulties of growing up.

The story narrates the experiences of the Stratford sisters, where Stiles plays Kat, a teenager who holds a grudge for a complicated situation from her past. While Bianca, she is an innocent girl waiting to meet love. However, one day Kat meets Patrick Verona (Ledger) a rebel who made a complicated bet, trying to make her fall in love with her.

Available on DisneyPlus.

Before dawn

The film is part of a trilogy directed by director Richard Linklater. It tells of the chance meeting of Jesse (Ethan Hawke), an American tourist, and Celine (Julie Delpy), a French student who meet on a train to Budapest-Paris.

After their chance meeting, the young people decide to tour Vienna in one night.

Available on HBO MAX.

intoxicated with love

This 2002 film follows the life of Barry Egan, played by Adam Sandler, a man who deals in toilet plungers, and who has seven sisters who interfere in his personal life.

However, his luck changes when he makes an erotic call, where he ends up being extorted, which triggers a frantic search to find those responsible.

Available on the Internet.

A place called Notting Hill

Julia Roberts plays Anna Scott, a famous actress who visits a bookstore in the Notting Hill neighborhood where William Thacker (Hugh Grant) works, an insecure Londoner who falls in love with this Hollywood superstar.

Available on the Internet.

The Secret in Their Eyes

Based on the book by Eduardo Sacheri, the film tells the story of Benjamín Espósito (Ricardo Darín), an official of the Judiciary who remembers one of the worst homicides of his career, the murder of Liliana Colotto. Along with this drama that mixes soccer and the Argentine dictatorship, Benjamín will have to deal with the love he feels for his boss, Irene Menéndez-Hastings, played by Soledad Villamil.

Available in StarPlus

