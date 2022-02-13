championship show

The Super Bowl is a show that is not only limited to the sports field, but is the perfect setting for the most prominent artists on the planet to raise the rating to figures that exceed 148 million viewers.

The 56th edition of the NFL championship final, to be held today at SoFi Stadium, promises to be unforgettable both for the level of play shown by the protagonists – the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams – and for the halftime show featuring rap and R&B legends Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

Startup

The singer Mickey Guyton will be in charge of singing the national anthem of the United States, prior to the game at SoFi Stadium.

For her part, the R&B interpreter Jhené Aiko will sing the emblematic song ‘America the Beautiful’.

Meanwhile, the gospel act will be in charge of the duo Mary Mary, who will perform ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’, accompanied by the Los Angeles Youth Orchestra.

DJ Zedd will act as master of ceremonies before the game.

halftime show

Eminen, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Eminem join Kendrick Lamar to star in one of the most anticipated Super Bowl shows.

The show will last between 11 and 15 minutes.

The commercials

When it comes to marketing, some of the most expensive commercials in the world are generated precisely in the Super Bowl, surpassed only by those that are framed within the transmission of Formula 1.

The figures of the entertainment world that will be seen in these commercials are Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, Salma Hayek and Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lindsay Lohan, Zendaya, Anna Kendrick, Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen, Idris Elba, and Jim Carrey, among others.

where to see it

TUDN

Aztec TV

ESPN

Fox Sports

NBC

Online via YouTube

start time

5:30 pm

Show time

It will depend on the development of the match, but the probable time of the show is between 6:30 and 7:00 in the evening.