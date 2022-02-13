Cate Blanchett triumphed at the Goya with Almodóvar and Penélope Cruz

Cate Blanchett became the first person to receive the new category created by the Film Academy: the International Goya. The Australian actress received the award from Pedro Almodóvar and Penélope Cruz. In her speech, Ella Blanchett made reference to how many Spanish cinema had inspired her and she remembered how she discovered the work of Luis Buñuel in high school. Blancett will be the protagonist of Almodóvar’s first film in English, ‘Manuela of cleaning ladies’.

Almost two decades ago, in the midst of the effervescence of The Lord of the ringsCate Blanchett visited Barcelona for the first time to close the Gaudí Catwalk and, incidentally, sponsor the parade of Pepe Arellano. The Australian actress brought a nice gift. She was in an advanced stage of pregnancy with her second child, Roman Robert, who would be born in April of that same 2004. And today, our country presents her with a special award, the first International Goya to “recognize personalities who contribute to cinema as an art that unites cultures and viewers from around the world.”

Tonight, Valencia spreads out its carpet to welcome one of the best actresses of her generation Multi-awarded with 2 Oscars, 3 Golden Globes, 3 BAFTAs and 3 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The Palau de les Arts was too small for a luminary who, during her presence before the media before the gala, showed that with simple sneakers – yes, with a pantsuit in pinkish shades of Armani– Glamor can be reinvented.

The Australian actress was elated. “To receive an award in Valencia today means that my work has reached different cultures”, he stressed during the press conference. And she added: “I feel tremendously flattered because Spanish cinema has always been a reference with names like Almodovar or Amenabar”, he stressed during the press conference in which, perhaps, he failed to name filmmakers greater than his own works, Bunuel and Saura.

Cate Blanchet, Penelope Cruz and Pedro Almodóvar at the Goya 2022.

has worked with William of the Bull and soon it will do so with a series with Alfonso Cuarontwo of the most prestigious Latino filmmakers from that promised land called Hollywood and, after twenty years of friendship, will stand before the camera of the demiurge Almodóvar with the adaptation of Manual for cleaning women from Lucia Berlin. The Australian has bought the rights to the work and will also act as producer. It will be Pedro’s first film in English, but not his first work since two years ago he shot the short film the human voice with the chameleon tilda swintonanother cinematographic animal in danger of extinction.

Her relationship with Armani

Since 2013, Blanchett has been Armani’s beauty ambassador to the world. Elegance elevated to infinity. The way she smiles at her, moves her hands and looks captivates from the back row. For eighteen agonizing months in movie theaters, people have been consuming movies and series on different platforms, for which Blanchett has assured that “cinema was already in crisis before the pandemic (…) If we talk about creativity, we talk about great ideas, the size of the screen does not matter if the idea is great ”.

As a result of the empowerment of the platforms of streaming where Netflix recently premiered one of its products, Don’t look up, admits that “during the time of the pandemic we have consumed works through platforms and that has consequences. The monopoly is always dangerous, but these have also given financial opportunities to different sectors”.

Says a star who has worked with Spielberg, Scorsese, Jarmusch, Allen, Jackson… With Elizabeth (1998) achieved her first international recognition and, from then on, in these last quarter of a century she has projected from the big screen a versatility of roles that make her unique: The Aviator (2004), Babel (2007), Robin Hood (2010), blue jasmine (2013), I’m not there (2010), Cinderella (2015) or carol (2015).

In that mixture of beauty, art and visual plasticity, Cate Blanchett is the anti-diva disguised as a star because, unlike many of her colleagues who have been gobbled up by the industry, she hides behind her big little family. Later this year she will celebrate her silver wedding anniversary with Australian playwright and screenwriter Andrew Uptonwith whom he has three children, Dashiell John, Roman Robert, Ignatius Martin, and Edith Vivian Patricia. They all reside in Highwell House, a Victorian-style mansion with 5.2 hectares of land in East Sussex (England) for which they paid 4 million euros. The property is close to the village of Crowborough, where he also lives. kate winslety was the home of the creator of Sherlock Holmessir Arthur Conan Doyle.