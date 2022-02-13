Cate Blanchett surprises with two heart attack looks that took years away from her

Cate Blanchett is a woman impossible to ignore. With her theatrical talent, beauty, and powerful voice, she has become one of Hollywood’s favorites.

From a queen to a Soviet spy, Blanchett always ends up being critically acclaimed, showing a career that many dream of.

Cate Blanchett

His masterful performance in Shekhar Kapur’s “Elizabeth” left the world in awe and earned him the first of many Oscars and nominations.

Recognized for her work on “Notes on a Scandal”, “I’m Not There”, the sequel “Elizabeth: The Golden Age”, “Blue Jasmine”, Cate is pure gold in the industry.

Now, the Australian surprised with an appearance at the delivery of the Goya awards, held in Valencia, Spain.

The 52-year-old actress looked fabulous on her way through the red carpet and when receiving the first International Goya in history.

Cate dressed with Armani Prive, something that meant a lot since she is an ambassador for Armani Beauty. It was definitely a design. custom made, couturewith which he paid homage to classic Hollywood.

The metallic dress was made of silk and topped with embroidery and more than 300 crystal chains. This is a model that was made for Blanchett to shine.

In addition, it was made up of two parts: a high-waisted skirt, fitted at the waist and falling almost straight to the floor, as well as a daring halter neckline and slits on the sides.

Cate Blanchett proves that turning 50 doesn’t mean you stop looking and feeling sexy

The ensemble worn by the actress perfectly framed her slender silhouette and openings uncovered your belly, creating an effect like inverted neckline at the front.

The cascading fringes below the waist gave a unique effect to her figure.

The actress spoke about the “deep uncertainty” that cinema has experienced in recent years of the pandemic and highlighted the importance of having “encouraged the public to accept uncertainty and return to theaters.”

Another look with which she surprised and set the trend was with a satin set.

the protagonist of Nightmare Alley (“The alley of lost souls”) He also chose to wear one of the current trends that has become a basic for fashion lovers.

It’s about a suit satin tailor of two pieces of the firm Giorgio Armani. this was consisting of pants and jacket in pastel pink.

The print to Scottish squares on the pants, leaving behind the idea that it should be a monotonous style. And since she was willing to break all stereotypes, the actress walked in white tennis shoes instead of high heels.

Blanchett recently starred in Netflix’s doomsday film “Don’t Look Up,” alongside fellow Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep. One of the reasons for her time in Spain has been her participation in the next film by Pedro Almodóvar: Manual for cleaning women.

The actress is also part of the film “The Alley of Lost Souls” which earned a nomination for Best Picture at the Oscars. TOAlthough the film went somewhat unnoticed on its initial release, it is a Guillermo del Toro production that won critical acclaim.