Cate Blanchett receives the International Goya from Penélope Cruz and Almodóvar

The 2022 Goya Awards have left us with glorious moments such as the one lived on the stage of the Palau de Les Arts in Valencia between Cate Blanchett and Penelope Cruz. The Australian actress has collected the first International Goya from the hands of the interpreter from Madrid, from whom she takes the baton to become the new muse of Pedro Almodóvar. The double Oscar winner will work on the next film by the filmmaker from La Mancha, Manual for cleaning womena bestseller made up of 43 women’s stories that the director had intended to make into a film for a long time and which will be his first film shot in English.

-The spectacular parade of stars on the red carpet

SEE GALLERY





SEE GALLERY





SEE GALLERY





‘Good luck to Penelope at the Oscars’

With the entire stalls on their feet and to a standing ovation, Cate Blanchett appeared on stage with a stunning silver dress by Armani Privé to collect this new recognition created by the Academy for being “an actress who has played unforgettable characters that are already part of our memory and our present“.

the actress of Don’t Look Up, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button or Babel He received the award from Pénelope Cruz and Pedro Almodóvar, to whom he highly praised in his speech. “Thank you, thank you, that’s all the Spanish I know,” the Australian began apologizing and wanting to pay tribute to Spanish cinema. “I was very excited to be here, receiving from these two people makes me think. They are a legendary movie couple, it is an honor. They are a source of inspiration. Good luck to Penelope with your Oscar nomination, you very much deserve it.”highlighted the double Oscar winner for blue jasmineby Woody Allen, and The Aviatorby Martin Scorsese. “Not to mention Pedro because he has a talent that disgusts him,” he continued jokingly. And finally he mentioned the importance of Spanish cinema in his life. “When I was in high school I saw Buñuel’s work and that changed my way of seeing the world. Being here tonight is an honor. Good night, Spain,” he concluded to the applause of the audience.

SEE GALLERY





SEE GALLERY





SEE GALLERY





-The amulet of Pilar Bardem and the greeting to her children, the most familiar Goya Awards of Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem

Blanchett, married since 1997 with Australian director and screenwriter Andrew Uptonfather of his four children, met the filmmaker from La Mancha two decades ago and since then both had expressed their desire to work together, a dream that is now going to come true since they have already started working on it. With two Oscars, three Golden Globes, three BAFTAs and three Screen Actors Guild Awards She is one of the most acclaimed and best valued actresses in Hollywood.

SEE GALLERY





SEE GALLERY





The great Hollywood diva, who in turn is one of the most elegant actresses of the seventh art, has made history in these awards by being the first performer who has received the award for international actor of the year, a section created by the Academy for personalities who contribute to cinema as an art that unites cultures and viewers from around the world. Blanchett received the award on the same stage where Daniel Craig and his partner Olga Kurylenko starred in the James Bond movie preview Quantum of Solace in 2008, and who served as set for Tomorrowland, film starring George Clooney and Hugh Laurie in 2014.