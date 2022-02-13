Carolina García, the designer from Malaga behind Katy Perry’s anti-Covid earrings

That arose, says the young woman in an interview with EL ESPAÑOL de Málaga, from “boredom” itself. “This Christmas you had to spend a lot of time locked up at home if you had contact with positives. In the end, you ended up doing a lot of antigen tests. This New Year’s Eve I didn’t have anything red to wear. “I have to start the year in a good way and I need something that brings me luck“I told myself,” he says.

Carolina came up with the idea of ​​getting some earrings when she saw the tests at home and thought about how present the coronavirus had been that year. “My aunt helped me make them. I wore them and my friends loved them. I uploaded a photo to Instagram and I didn’t think it would go viral“, points out the native of El Palo and student of Comparative Literature at the University of Granada.

Robin Cavalli

His publication with the photo of the striking earrings reached the son of the Italian designer Robert CavalliRobin Cavalli. “She published it as a post on her Instagram. She has her own brand and people from the fashion world follow it. I wrote to her because she uploaded it without giving me credits. She tagged me and everyone started sharing it. Even magazines like cosmopolitan. Most were stylists, designers and artists,” she relates.

García could not let go of the mobile: the photo of his experiment had gone around the internet. Singer Camila Cabello also shared her social media post. “I got a direct message from Katy Perry’s stylist. He told me that they had seen them, that they liked them a lot and that they loved them. I had to read the message twice because I thought they were playing a joke on me, “she admits.

The designer spoke with him and finalized the details of the shipment. The singer’s stylist asked her for a pair of earrings for one of her appearances on Saturday night Live. She was preparing them for a week together with his friends Ale (fashion design), Asier and Nagore (graphic design). “To this day I haven’t assimilated it. The Katy Perry thing was super intense. She wasn’t ready,” she is honest. The Malaga-born woman would be quite excited if the artist Samantha Hudson put on the earrings because I adore her and she really likes the message it conveys.

Launch of an earring brand

Those interested will be able to get hold of the fashionable earrings in two weeks at the most. “We have made a list with the people who love them. We are preparing to launch a website to sell them. Now I am looking for advice, buying material, collecting antigen tests and preparing the website. We want to do it right,” she stresses.

For Malaga, the business part is the most “complicated”. “We have the creative part and the social media part (there are four people on the team). We are looking for advice. At no time does one consider setting up a brand and a company with their friends at this age“, he acknowledges, not without first telling the vertigo that all this gives.

At times Carolina lives this success with ups and downs. “I have gone from being very happy, excited and grateful to being overwhelmed and vice versa. I am overwhelmed by the number of people who write to me on social networks. We were very lucky that it went viral; that the algorithm, the internet or whatever it was has given me the opportunity”, she confesses enthusiastically.

The earrings brand will be called Rakata Studio in homage to a song by the Venezuelan singer Ark. “We will be developing more accessories in the long term. The word studio implies that we can do numerous experiments, and that it is a concept and a space where we can create many things,” he says.

stay negative

Your brand slogan will be ‘stay negative‘ (stay negative). “The only thing I wanted to be negative last year was the tests to get rid of Covid. We want people when they put on the earrings keep in mind that staying negative, not getting Covid, having a good time and feeling handsome, pretty and pretty. Also that of putting on some earrings to shine as you are in the middle of a pandemic, “he explains.

For the designer, “the pandemic has meant moments of stress and anxiety for everyone.” “I have been able to get something good out of a bad thing. Some saw it as an act of frivolity to make earrings with antigen tests. It is about assimilating the pandemic in a positive way. Others have wanted to understand the pandemic like me: we have already suffered enough, we are going to be calm, have a good time and live without this constantly frightening us “, he points out.

The young woman, raised in El Palo, studied artistic high school and then started Fine Arts at the University of Malaga. After a first year she left him. “It has always been a world that I have liked. All my friends are related to art in one way or another. I have always liked drawing, painting and makeup. Lately I’ve been very interested in fashion“, bill.

Carolina defends that “the creative and artistic capacity that one has oneself is not determined by a title“. “You can be whatever you want as long as you try. It sounds very positive perhaps, “she acknowledges. The Malaga woman has gone from making bracelets and selling them at a stall on the beach with her mother when she was a child to thinking about launching her own brand of earrings and creating a company. Everything will go away …