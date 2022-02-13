Carlos Salcedo remembers Rayados, “who passed as one more” in the Club World Cup

Carlos Salcedo remembered Rayados and his participation in the Club World Cup, when a fan reproached him that Tigres has won three since the defender left the club

Carlos Salcedoa new MLS player for Toronto FC, hooked up with a Twitter user who commented that tigers adds wins in the games in which he has no longer had the defender, and took the opportunity to send a message to Monterey after his failure in Club World Cup.

“3 games without Carlos Salcedo, 3 wins for @TigresOficial data not opinions,” wrote the user @tigresdnegro, to which he replied Salcedowho is preparing with Toronto for the start of the MLS season.

Carlos Salcedo responded to a fan who criticized him for the poor results of Tigres when he was in the team. @Csalcedojr

“I give you your 9pts but you still need to be League Champion this year, win with champions and reach the MDC final aaaaah and STAND OUT AT THE WORLD LEVEL and (not pass as one more) good night and UP THE TIGRES CARAJO (sic)”, it was central defender’s response.

Salcedo defended the colors of tigers between Closing 2019 until the second day of Closing 2022, time in which the defender was part of the squad that attended the Club World Cup in the 2020 edition, in which those from Nuevo León were runners-up after falling in the final against Bayern Munich.

Toronto’s new defender made reference to the performance of Monterey at Club World Cup 2021in which Rayados finished in fifth position, after losing in the quarterfinals against Al-Ahly, while saying goodbye with a 3-1 victory over Al-Jazari.

In the three years that Salcedo was with the felines, the central defender played 102 matches, in which he added 8,389 minutes of participation, time in which he contributed seven annotations.

tigerswith Salcedo on the pitch, he debuted in Clausura 2022 with a 1-1 Santos draw and later fell 0-2 to Puebla. However, without the defender, they have three wins against Pumas, Mazatlán and Chivas.