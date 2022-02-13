Cardi B will have her own doll

Latina rapper Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, better known as Cardi B, who recently announced that she will star in her first filmwill also have a doll from next July that will not be made in her image and likeness, but inspired by the New York singer.

The company Real Women Are (Real women are, in Spanish) announced this Friday the launch of a limited edition of one thousand cardi Toy B, whose purchase will only be possible for 72 hours.

“Cardi B is a groundbreaking, Grammy Award-winning rapper and social media personality who is smart, true to herself and fearless,” says the box containing the doll, which can be purchased for $35. . The order includes various accessories and two outfits.

The company also offers the possibility of a “VIP” version for $ 99 and that offers two Cardi B with gold accessories and “a personalized object” by the artist, which the company does not reveal.

Although the orders can only be made in the next few hours, the little Cardi B will not knock on the doors of their buyers until next July.

Real Women Are ensures that its brand seeks to celebrate diversity and “recognizes the need for variety in the representation of women of color. Not only in skin tone and body shape, but also with diversity in the way they think and dream.”

The dolls are affordable, high-quality, inclusive and fun, offering girls tangible examples of women they look up to and glimpses of the women they want to become.

In the box that contains it, where the pink and bubblegum tones dominate over the rest of the chromatic scale, there is also printed a phrase from the rapper: “I want to show people that they can do positive things and they can also be themselves.”

The singer, who made her battle cry “okurrrr” famous, will star in her own movie, the comedy “Assisted Living”, of which many details are not yet known.

