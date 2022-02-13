Call of Duty Warzone could feature a rap star as a character

Since its launch in 2020 Warzone has become one of the battle royale most played of the moment, at least before when there was not so much problem with hackers and with the game itself. Despite this, it has not been uncommon to see in the game itself collaborations with Hollywood starssuch as Bruce Willis in the role of John McClane or Sylvester Stallone as Rambo.

With all these cameos as playable characters, I don’t know if you remember the installment of Call of Duty: Ghosts, in it there was a collaboration in which a certain Snoop Dog had a pack of voices for the character. well, apparently Warzone and the rapper could be about to have a new collaborationbut this time as a playable character.

Warzone would put Snoop Dog and Rambo together

The truth is that it would be curious to see how Snoop Dog and Rambo face each other in a 1vs1, they are two totally opposite characters characteristically and of course they make a somewhat peculiar couple. If we add to that that John McClane is also around… The trio stays at least, interesting. And yes, this can come true as Snoop Dog could make it to the franchise..

After the confirmation that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be out this year, the well-known insider Tom Henderson has given us this rumour. Knowing that everything this person says is usually correct, perhaps we can soon see Snoop Dog releasing smoke on the Warzone map. For now it is nothing official so we will be aware of the updates. Would you like to see Snoop Dog as a playable character?