Build your movie collection with the best of 2021 on Blu-Ray

Now that this year’s Oscar Awards have announced their most statuette-worthy films, it’s worth reviewing some of last year’s cinematographic gems.

What would we do without cinema? The seventh art has become the most popular medium for telling stories, whether originals or adaptations, deep or just plain funny. And among so much cinema, there are films that stand out above others.

Waiting to find out which are the films that win the golden statuette this year, it is worth reviewing some cinematic gems of 2021because it was a year full of good cinema that cannot be missing from the shelf of any cinephile.

So, at a minimum, you deserve to have in your particular video library the best movies of 2021 to be able to review them in high quality and, in addition, delight yourself with their deleted scenes and additional content, something only possible in their physical versions.

So heat up the popcorn and grab a nice blanket, because here goes some of the best movies of 2021 to build your home theater collection.

dunes

Without a doubt, the cinematographic event of the past year. dunes is a colossal and majestic sci-fi epic who is heading towards the Oscars with lead feet. Its Blu-Ray in UltraHD 4K format can be yours for 38 euros, with a lot of additional material.

Denis Villeneuve directs with a firm hand this adaptation of the original novel by Frank Herbert. This new version is an amazing journey, a film that goes through you for two and a half hours and that he takes the time to build a brutal, devastating and meaningful epic.

Nomadland

Nomadland won the Oscar for Best Picture, And no wonder. Just as it is not surprising that the award for Best Actress was taken by Frances McDormand and the award for Best DirectorChloé Zhao, director of Eternals. This Oscar-winning film can be yours for only 11.99 euros.

Nomadland sheds light on a dark area of ​​American society by showing the day-to-day life of “workampers”. In this cruel but beautiful film, Chloé Zhao takes care of everything to offer an image that is as heartbreaking as it is hopeful. Moving, human and very natural; without a doubt, an Oscar more than deserved.

the good boss

Javier Bardem stars in the best Spanish film of last year and worthy representative for the Oscars, although in the end it was not nominated. We talk about the good bossa film that you can add to your collection for only 16.98 euros.

the good boss it’s a badly written film that exudes wit and insight, but it’s also a perfect portrait of a way of understanding business which, unfortunately for us, is the order of the day. Fernando León de Aranoa signs one of the best films of his career: seamless, the kind that makes you feel uncomfortable laughing at tremendously recognizable situations.

cruel

cruel It was a pleasant surprise in many ways: in how it turns an already told story on its head to make it unique, in how it harnesses the potential of the world of fashion in cinema, and in how it shows the coronation of Emma Stone as the perfect villain. It can be yours in steelbook format for 24 euros.

To our surprise, Gillespie has scored an outrageously dazzling film: inspiring, daring, beautifully planned, and a triumph of craftsmanship and teamwork. Quite a hit led by two praiseworthy female performances by Emma Stone and Emma Thompson.

the last duel

Ridley Scott returns to the big screen and rescues a relevant history of the fourteenth century and takes gold in the last duela movie starring the talented Jodie Comer and that can be yours in Blu-Ray format for 17.99 euros.

the last duel It is not only a magnificent adaptation but a film that knows how to appeal to the past to tell us about the present and give a demystifying perspective to the social, legal and political practices of the Middle Ages. All with a magnificent script, a brutal production design, masterful performances and a fully current message.

Godzilla vs. kong

Lovers of popcorn movies can walk away rubbing their hands, because Godzilla vs. kong gives everything it promises: a show deeper than it seems, but starring the two legendary creatures from the monster movies who bang each other to the point of exhaustion. You have it on Amazon in Blu-Ray format for only 13.99 euros.

Godzilla vs. kong it’s a sensational monster movie that connects with the tradition of human empathy towards Kong and the brutality of the power of the great titans like Godzilla. It is an adventure full of anthological images that will make you vibrate on the sofa and will bring out the boy or girl in you.

no time to die

Nothing can prepare you for no time to die, the tape with which Daniel Craig says goodbye to the secret agent he has been giving life to for 15 years. You have the Blu-Ray available on Amazon for 19.95 euros.

no time to die is the spectacular ending to the narrative arc of Daniel Craig’s Bond. No time to die is perceived as a radical change of era and puts all the meat on the grill to move the viewer, dazzle him and leave the interpreter forever fixed in the collective imagination as an icon but also as the most human iteration of the character.

a quiet place 2

After the success of the first part of what has become the most interesting horror franchise in recent years, a quiet place 2 it returns us to that gloomy and suffocating environment that forces us to hold our breath even in the safety of our sofa. You have the two films in Blu-Ray format for 23.99 euros.

a quiet place 2 maintains the tension from start to finish thanks to an initial flashback that takes us back to the first day of the invasion and the emergence of a new character played by Cillian Murphy brilliantly. It is a film that gets to the point and does not easily fall into common places; pure cinematographic language and tense parallel montages.

Another round

The excellent Mads Mikkelsen marks one of the roles of his life in Another round, a Danish film that was crowned Best Foreign Film at the Oscar Awards. You can have it in your collection in Blu-Ray format for only 16.99 euros.

This film, directed by Thomas Vinterberg, talks about breaking the rules and recovering the illusion of living. Perhaps it is not politically correct to approach this issue from the point of view of alcohol consumption, given the problems that abusing it entails, but it is uplifting to rediscover the power of disinhibition and the most mundane enjoyment.

The great Mads Mikkelsen and the fact that we see him in a perfect final climax, resuming his role as a dancer. Magnificent!