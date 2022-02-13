Britney Spears announces her return to music

02.13.2022 9:06 p.m.

They uncover a homophobic altercation in Cristiano Ronaldo’s gym

Fran, a client of the Cristiano Ronaldo gym in Madrid, uncovers the verbal and homophobic aggression he has suffered inside the facilities, as well as the mistreatment he has received from the person in charge of the center when he reported it to him. The young man has exposed his story to socialite and assures that after the altercation in which they called him “fagot” and threatened him, he called the police to report the event.

For its part, from the center they respond to the program presented by María Patiño that the person in charge tried to mediate so that the incident could be solved as adults. “She made that comment because there is no need to call a patrol to resolve any conflict situation without aggression,” says one of the center’s workers.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Oriana Marzoli, arrested with her ex-boyfriend for a serious altercation

oriana marzoli and her ex-boyfriend, Eugenio Gallego, have been arrested and transferred to the Tetuan police station by agents of the National Police early this Sunday morning. Apparently, a neighbor of the couple He would have reported to the authorities the fight that was taking place inside the home of the television company, on Pedro Teixeira street in Madrid.

Upon arrival at the police station, a SAMUR team had to attend to the couple. Oriana would have suffered a serious anxiety crisis, while Gallego would have several bruises.

oriana marzoli

Violeta Mangriñán and Fabio are going to be parents

Violeta Mangriñán Y Fabio Colloricchio have announced that they are waiting his first son. The couple has made it public through a joint publication on their Instagram account, where they show several ultrasounds.

The lovebirds, who are enjoying a few days off in the Maldives, have announced that in five months they will be able to hug their offspring. The young woman from Vall d’Uxó is in her fourth month of pregnancy.

Kanye West’s tantrum blows up his collaboration with Kid Cudi

kanye-west He doesn’t get over that his ex has remade his life. The rapper has broken his collaboration with Kid Cudi after learning that the DJ is going to participate in the new theme of Pete Davison, Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, that is, her ex.

Through his official Instagram profile, West has shared a post in which he announces that Cudi will no longer appear on his new album because he is friends with “you know who”. For his part, Kid has responded to Ye calling him “dinosaur” and that the best of his albums was him.

Kid Cudi and Kanye West

Telecinco announces the premiere of the second season of ‘Pasión de Gavilanes’ for Wednesday

The second season of Passion of Hawks will be released in Spain next Wednesday February 16, at 10:00 p.m., on Telecinco. The premiere date has been revealed by José Ribagoda and Angeles Blanco this Sunday in News telecinco.

The stories of the Reyes brothers and Elizondo sisters land on Mediaset after the Hispanic-Italian group acquired the broadcast rights for the 88 new episodes in an operation closed at the beginning of the year with NBC Universal for 10 million dollars.

Passion of Hawks

Megan Fox satisfied with her divorce from Brian Austin Green

Megan fox and Brian Austin Green are officially divorced: the couple has reached a mutually agreed separation with shared custody. A very advantageous capitulation for both, in the words of the interpreter.

Fox and Green exchanged “Yes, I want”, in May 2010 after six years of relationship. In May 2020, they had been separated for several months. Shortly after putting end point to your storythe actress began an affair with the singer Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan fox

Britney Spears announces that she is working on a new professional project

The Princess of pop it’s back. After getting rid of legal yoke of his father and take back the reins of your life, Britney Spears He has decided to go back to work.

Climbing up on some pumps with very high red heels, in her home studio, the singer, dressed in one of the outfits, which she wore on stage, announces that this is nothing to “is coming”. The last time Britney released a record was in 2016, when she released her album glory.