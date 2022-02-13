Boba Fett has brought company to Fortnite

The Book of Boba Fett is the new series of the Star Wars bounty hunter that has been on the island of Fortnite for a month, but it seems that in this time he is not alone, as his companions FEnnec Shand and Krrsantan arrive on the island to keep you company.

That’s why the skins of these characters have been added to The Book of Boba Fett set, with new accessories and exclusive items.

Fennec Shand She is a very skilled long-distance sniper, she is also very elusive, so she brings with her a new hang glider ‘Fennec’s Ship’, which will help her escape in the worst situations.





Krrsantan A former gladiator turned bounty hunter, this black-furred wokiee carries a Hutt clan crest, which you’ll find as a backpacking accessory in the shop.





The Fennec Shand Outfit (plus the Seal of the Mythosaur backpack accessory), the Fennec Ship Glider, This Is the Way emote, and the Krrsantan Outfit (with the Symbol of the Hutt backpack accessory) are available individually or through of bounty hunter bundle





Boba Fett also returns to the official Fortnite store, with cosmetics like the Z-6 Jetpack Back Bling (included with the outfit), the Gaffi Rod Pickaxe, the Boba Fett Starship Glider, and the Targeting Computer emote. online. You can acquire all these by buying the boba fett lot in the shop.