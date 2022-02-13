Blue wicks, the new spring trend imposed by Angelina Jolie’s daughter

Life is full of hundreds of options and it would be unfair to always remain the same, without giving yourself the opportunity to experiment. That is the position that many young people today have taken, including the eldest daughter of Angelina Jolie.

That’s right, since Zahara Jolie Pitt has always allowed herself to experiment with her looks and her hair. Now, with spring getting closer, the teenager decided to transform her look according to the time, wearing a spectacular.

Blue wicks, the new spring trend imposed by the daughter of Angelina Jolie

A couple of days ago, the 46-year-old Eternals star and the 17-year-old girl were caught by paparazzi leaving the Foxtail Salon in Los Feliz, where they reside in Los Angeles.

Despite the status of life that Angelina Jolie’s daughter has, the actress has raised her children to be simple and humble, always appreciative of the opportunities they have had. That is why Zahara always dresses in a basic and classic way and this time she was no exception to her, as she combined a ripped dark jean with a sleeveless gray top, and a delicate white cardigan.

She looked fabulous with her long, braided hair, complemented by blue streaks that completely stood out and set a new trend this season.

Angelina Jolie is also very classic: she prefers to wear and combine neutral colored clothing at all times. This time she wore black skinny pants, with low brown sandals and a beige maxi coat.

