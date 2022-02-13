Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, in red: why they fell again

The cryptocurrency market falls again, after several days of growth.

Bitcoin, the most valuable crypto in the ecosystem, fell 3% in the last hours and It is listed at $43,400.

According to specialists, Bitcoin entered a neutral cycle and shows clear resistance and support zones above and below $45,500.

Facing this trend, investors stopped being extremely afraid and now feel “neutral”, according to the “fear and greed” index, which marks the general temperament of the crypto market.

Fear and Greed Index.

Once Bitcoin exceeds this neutrality, it must break the resistances of $47,950 and $52,660and then hit its latest all-time high of $69,000.

But nevertheless, experts say that it will not happen in the short term and urge to “be patient” and “wait and see” what can happen with the price of the cryptocurrency .

On the other hand, Etherthe second most popular cryptocurrency, fell 4% and It’s around $3,100.

Other cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin, XRP, Cardano, Solana, Luna, Dogecoin and Polkadot also fell between 4 and 7%.

These are the “helping hands” that are moving the price of Bitcoin

Bitcoin whales.

According to an analysis by Coin Metrics, the bitcoin whaleswho store 1,000 bitcoins in their digital wallets and are therefore able to influence the price of the cryptocurrency, they are buying bitcoins non-stop and continue to accumulate the asset.

On January 24, the same source calculated that the whales had a total of 7.95 million bitcoins in their possession and today, as of February 11, they have 8.096 million.

Source: Coin Metrics.

But not only the big players took advantage of the fall to acquire more bitcoins: retail investors also bought more digital currencies, pushing up the price of Bitcoin in the past week.

In short, Coin Metrics points out that both whales and small investors have the same behavior: They do not stop buying bitcoins and store them to bet on a future rise in the asset.