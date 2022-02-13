Best commercials from the NFL Finals

Bolavip brings you the best commercials from Super Bowl LVI, an attraction in itself that moves away from what happens on the field of play among the NFL finalists.

The sports world will be paralyzed this Sunday, February 13 with the celebration of the Super Bowl 2022 Come in Cincinnati Bengalsthe American Conference champion, and Los Angeles Ramsrepresentatives on the National side.

One of the aspects that are analyzed year after year of the grand final of the National Football League (NFL) are the commercialswhich are sold for ridiculous amounts of money in order to be presented at one of the most popular events, if not the most popular, in the United States.

Bolavip brings you the best commercials for the 2022 Super Bowlwhich even has its own rounds of event sales, the most outstanding of which is the presentation of the halftime show by the Pepsi company.

Best commercials from Super Bowl LVI

One of the most outstanding commercials that began to air this week is the one also produced by the PepsiCo brand, which includes great legends of the NFL, like brothers Eli and Peyton Manning, and former running back Jerome Bettis.

Cheetos snacks were not far behind eitherproducing a commercial with the inclusion of some animals in a forest to sell its product with the slogan “flamin’ hot”, in reference to the hotness of Doritos, the company’s workhorse in the market.

Finally, during this week a preview of what will be a commercial that promises and that many will surely expect during the event was broadcast: an interview between singer and actress Anna Kendrick and the iconic brand of children’s dolls “Barbie!”. Not to be missed: