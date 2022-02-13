Ben Affleck’s Valentine’s gift to JLo: an emotional video

Ben Affleck says that he almost did not return with Jennifer Lopez for a compelling reason.

Ben Affleck inadvertently expresses his desire to marry Jennifer Lopez.

There’s still one day left Valentine’s Day, but one of the couples of the moment has already celebrated it. Guess who it is? Indeed, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. As you know, the lovebirds already had a courtship almost two decades ago (2002-2004), but in the new opportunity that they are currently giving each other, both are happier than ever. So much so that the actor and filmmaker has given him for Valentine’s Day a very special detail to Jennifer Lopez: has directed a video for JLo’s new song ‘On My Way’, and has used images from their lives to add new meaning to the lyrics.

“I am going to share with you something very special and personal that I would normally only share with my inner circle,” JLo wrote through her newsletter ‘OnTheJLo’ along with a link to the video. “Is a Ben’s early gift for Valentine’s Day,” the superstar said, before adding, “Watching it made me think of the journey of the true love, in its unexpected twists and turns and when it’s real, it really can last forever. This seriously melted my heart.” It couldn’t be more emotional! Do you want to see it? It is titled ‘On My Way 02/14/2022/ The Remix’ and you can see it by clicking here. Prepare clínex, because maybe you shed a tear…

This video montage directed by Ben shows couple images –plus a brief cameo from one of his friends, actor Matt Damon– throughout the years. They appear as children, frames from their movies and photos and videos of their current relationship and the one they had during the 2000s interspersed with the official video clip of the song. To end the projection of the images, Ben titled the last slide of the video as “My Valentine”.

This song was written and recorded even before Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez joined their hearts again last year. And by the way ‘On My Way’ appears in the movie ‘Marry Me’, which Jennifer Lopez stars with reggaeton singer Maluma.

