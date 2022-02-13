‘Barb Wire’, the movie that ended Pamela Anderson’s career

If you already have gray hair and in the 90s you were at that age where the simple vision of Pamela Anderson served to think about Los Angeles, the beach, drowning rescues and many other things that are not a matter of recounting here, it is very you probably remember barb-wire, the terrible and, paradoxically, successful film that starred back in 1996 the blonde and explosive actress. The paradox of all this is that the first idea of ​​the film, or at least of what it should represent, had good intentions. Anderson, who was born in Canada in 1967, wanted to become a kind of modern Jane Fonda. As she tells a publicist in Pam and Tommythe uninhibited and fun Disney + series, the actress wanted to emulate the protagonist of Barbarella and being someone who made good movies and also stood for something. Well, although it sounds pretty ridiculous now, it was planned that barb-wire It was the first step on that turbulent but exciting path.

Pamela Anderson with actor Temuera Morrison, who we can currently see starring in The Book of Boba Fett. Getty Images

“When Jane Fonda started out she was just your typical girl next door to your house. a girl next door. Then she did Barbarella and became a huge sex symbol. And then she turned everything around and started doing all these serious roles to deserve the Oscar. And also activism! She went to the protests, they arrested her. And then in the ’80s, she turned everything upside down again and built this whole fitness empire. It was all these totally opposite things at once.”

The idea arose when Pamela Anderson’s representative told her that she had received a proposal to make a film based on a comic, but that the idea is that she would not play a cartoon character. She wanted to get out of her in all her glory, as she told Premiere magazine in May 1996

“A while later I asked about the topic: ‘Who is this character who rides a motorcycle, shoots guns and is an action heroine? I want to do it.’ I got the comics and said it was me. Nobody else can interpret this: it has everything what I want to do”.

The truth is that the story was, to say the least, curious: Barb Wire is the owner of a bar called Hammerhead in a city called Steel City in a dystopian year of 2017, in which we see how the second American civil war has destroyed the country , and where violent groups roam freely and the resulting dictatorial government is a pit of corruption. Things are bad, as Chiquito would say, and neighboring Canada means freedom and security. Something like Madrid for Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

Pamela Anderson in full shooting in a scene from barb-wire. Getty Images

Steel City is considered the “last free city” in the republic still standing against the tyranny. And our blonde protagonist, in addition to running her bar, spends her free time becoming a bounty hunter and mercenary. Come on, the most normal thing when your main job does not cover expenses and you have to do some fudge to get to the end of the month. Although Barb Wire is on her own, her life changes when an old lover reappears and, where there were flames, there are embers … so it becomes a matter of two.

Pamela took the role so seriously that she decided to tattoo the barbed wire that identifies her character on her left bicep, when the most logical thing is that she would have drawn it with makeup. It was clear to her that this was the opportunity of a lifetime for her to become a male emulator of action heroes like Sylvester Stallone or Arnold Schwarzenegger.

What happens is that the filming ended up being a real nonsense, unfortunately for the aspiring to become the new Jane Fonda. To begin with, Adam Rifkin, who was going to be the director, was fired to give the position to David Hogan, who had worked in the second unit of batmanforever.

Things started to go wrong too soon, but Anderson wanted to stay positive: “First there was one director, then another, and then I had some medical issues on set and got married right before the movie, which is probably a really bad time.” And I said, ‘Well, I hope this chaos adds to the whole vibe of the movie’ because this movie is chaos and I think it’s going to be great in the end.” It is clear that Pamela did not have the gift of divination. By the way, those medical problems Anderson was referring to were nothing more than the first symptoms of a pregnancy that sadly ended in miscarriage.

What was clear is that the intent was to exploit Anderson’s status as a sex symbol. In the film there are many examples, you only have to see the outfit that they made her wear, but it is more than evident in a particular scene as soon as the plot begins in which we see as the protagonist, who at that moment is in a from her assignments working undercover as a stripper, she writhes while being hosed down and reveals a nipple. Undoubtedly, material dedicated to the most wanking and frenetic of her fans.

The result was that when barb-wire premiered back on May 3, 1996, the specialized critics were baited with her: “Ms. Lee’s makeup is so painted that she may not even be able to change her expression”. On the other hand, there is not much barb-wire that makes you want to do it,” Janet Maslin wrote in the New York Times.

An eight meter tall inflatable figure of Pamela Anderson dressed as the sexy movie heroine Barb Wire near London’s Tower Bridge. Getty Images

If it seems to you that good old Maslin spent three towns, it is because you have not yet heard what Owen Gleiberman wrote in Entertainment Weekly: “Now that we’re seeing her under the hot voyeuristic gaze of the movie camera, it’s more apparent than ever that Pamela Anderson Lee is a constructed goddess, a creature of synthetic hair, synthetic attitude, synthetic God knows what else: cheesecake served directly from the laboratory”.

After the Barb Wire disaster, Pamela Anderson’s acting career practically went up in smoke. She later appeared playing herself in Scooby Doo Y Boratand made a very brief cameo at the beginning of ScaryMovie 3. Her plan to become Jane Fonda had gone to waste.

If Pamela and Tommy’s famously stolen sex tape was the beginning of the end, barb-wire put the nails in the coffin of Anderson’s career.

