Atlético de Madrid reigns in madness against Getafe

The finishing touch of the carousel of commitments this Saturday, February 12 in our football was going to take place in the Wanda Metropolitan. A stadium, home of Atletico Madrid, where the faithful parish of the brand new First Division champion hoped to recover the smile. All this, of course, after the defeat suffered in the fort of FC Barcelona. That yes, the Getafe He was not for the job of giving his arm to twist in this derby of the capital of Spain.

Follow after this ad

Yannick Carrasco would be low at the last minute after having tested positive for coronavirus. Diego Pablo Simeone’s men continued to suffer too much in strategic actions, although they would start approaching David Soria’s domains. Specifically, in an action in which Ángel Correa was unable to connect with the ball, after attempting to Luis Suarez. Precisely, The gunman would be the protagonist of a maximum penalty committed by Soria.

A tremendous first part

But nevertheless, whoever was Sevilla’s goalkeeper would win the game from 11 meters to a man who left a fantastic legacy at FC Barcelona. Shortly after, Stefan Savic would make a magnificent interception to stop Enes Ünal from progressing, while Jakub Jankto was able to give Soria a scare in a cross filtered by Marcos Llorente. And the locals would take advantage thanks to the success of their Angel (1 – 0).

Enes Ünal puts the tables from the penalty spot.#LaCasaDelFootball pic.twitter.com/mgOSj6nMq8 – Soccer on Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) February 12, 2022

Moments later, Correa himself would leak an exquisite pass that would be extended by Llorente and pushed into the cage by Matheus Cunha (twenty). the squad azulona I would cut distances thanks to the definition of Borja Mayoral, on loan from AS Roma (2 – 1). Then a hand from Cunha would provoke a maximum sentence that would be executed and transformed by an Enes Ünal which is sweet (2 – 2).

Mario Hermoso dressed as a hero again

The Turk, an old acquaintance of Villarreal and Real Valladolid, would not waste the opportunity to convert his double (also from the penalty spot). All this, by the way, because the ball would hit Thomas Lemar’s arm (23). Despite such adverse circumstances for Atleti in that succession of catastrophic misfortunes, would level the forces before the break with Correa’s brace (3 – 3).

What a way to win.

what a way to live

What a way to get up and down from the clouds. Mario Hermoso puts the 4-3. #LaCasaDelFootball pic.twitter.com/GxxbHx46ry – Soccer on Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) February 12, 2022

Already in the second half, Ünal would have to leave the field due to physical problems, so Quique Sánchez Flores would bring on Okay Yokuslu. For its part, a hard tackle from Felipe Monteiro would cost him the red cardleaving in numerical inferiority the team of cholos with more than half an hour to go. In the aftermath of the stake, Atlético de Madrid would take the cat to the water against Getafe thanks to Mario Hermosowho already rescued his team on the day of Valencia (4 – 3).

This is the classification of the First Division

This is the ranking of top scorers in the First Division