Athlean-X 10-Minute Bodyweight Full Body Workout

Whether you hit the gym or not, bodyweight workouts are sacred. Training sessions without equipment also lead to muscle gains, and Athlean-X founder and strength coach Jeff Cavaliere has made it his goal to guarantee results with these types of routines. And in this new training, full body and only 10 minutes, you will work almost all muscle groups without leaving home. Take note here of the muscles you should train on the same day to grow faster.

Best of all, the routine is designed for all fitness levels. To make it work for beginner, intermediate, and advanced users, Cavaliere notes that you just need to change the duration of the exercise as follows.

Beginners will perform each exercise for 15 seconds, with another 15 seconds of rest.

Intermediate athletes will perform each exercise for 20 seconds, with 10 seconds rest.

Advanced athletes will perform each exercise for 25 seconds, with 5 seconds rest.

This workout has 10 moves, which should take you 5 minutes. He points out that beginners can choose to do 1 set, intermediate athletes should do 2 sets, and advanced athletes should aim for 3 sets (which would be 15 minutes, if you have time).

The 10 minute full body workout using your body weight

Exercise 1: Ratchet Squats

Don’t emphasize squat depth as much as moving with rhythm. Rotate your hips while keeping your torso facing forward.

Exercise 2: Push-ups with shoulder touches

If the pike position is too much for you, switch to standard position push-ups. If you take the pike position, keep your core and glutes engaged and strong as you would in any other pushup.

Exercise 3: Boosters

Up instead of out.

Exercise 4: Strong Log Lifts

Do your best to keep your feet in place. Squeeze your back in the top position.

Exercise 5: Bridge Reach Overs

Focus on your reps rather than moving quickly for each rep. Try to aim for the same spot on the ground with each rep.

Exercise 6: Triceps Toe Taps

Again, focus on nailing movement rather than speed here. Try to lift your hand and foot at the same time and set a pace that is comfortable for you.

Exercise 7: Angels and Demons

Squeeze your glutes to keep your legs elevated.

Exercise 8: Pushup toe punches

Bend your knees as needed to reach your toes, but be sure to straighten your legs to return to the proper push-up position with each rep.

Exercise 9: Squat Burpees

Pause quickly and completely at the top of each rep to avoid a face plant when you return to the ground.

Exercise 10: Standing Abdominal Twists

Squeeze your core as hard as possible to create tension and don’t give up.

