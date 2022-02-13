Athena (Ember Moon) will play her first post-WWE match today

If in her promotion to the main cast, Bianca Belair was seen as the future successor of WWE’s “Four Horsewomen”, with Ember Moon the expectations were similar, since she had an important background prior to the “Great W” within the scene independent, where he did his thing for about seven years under the alias of Athena. Experience that made her worthy of carrying the NXT Women’s Championship.

But various factors, mainly a certain propensity for injuries, which for Vince McMahon can turn a talent from valuable to expendable overnight, caused Moon’s firing in Novemberafter returning to NXT and being crowned monarch of pairs there with Shotzi.

Full-time workplace for her, which however did not translate into the nature of her contract, as she maintained the status of Superstar of the main cast. Hence Moon will wait until the 1st of this month to see that non-competitive clause finalized..

► Thunder Rosa sees her wish satisfied

The Baltimore Celebfest hosted the reappearance of the now again Athena last weekend, but Warrior Wrestling will be the stage that has the privilege of already having the fighter competitively. Without going any further tonightat the event that the promotion is going to celebrate in a few hours at Cicero Stadium in the American town of the same name. His rival: Thunder Rosa; within a poster that brings together the best of the current alternative scene and several names from AEW, Impact Wrestling and recent ex-ROH.

TONIGHT! #WARRIOR19 This card promises to knock it out of the park. Which match are you looking forward to watching? [ Live on #FITE | https://t.co/aFZUjgaKQJ ] pic.twitter.com/kAiQLW14pK — FITE (@FiteTV) February 12, 2022

Precisely shortly after learning of Athena’s dismissal, Thunder Rosa expressed her desire to fight with her, which she had never had the opportunity to do. Who knows if this duel will be a preview of what we will see soon in the AEW rings. In any case, a “mainstream” platform will not be necessary for Rosa and Athena to give their best.

Here comes the nerves and excitement… I have soo much more to show you guys. No restrictions… tonight the #AmericanJoshi and #fallenGoddess return! #MakeArtOuttaWar pic.twitter.com/YDvuAbQfuj – Lost in the flames (@AthenaPalmer_FG) February 12, 2022