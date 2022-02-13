Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi present a new song together

the pop star Ariana Grande and the rapper Kid Cudi have united their powerful voices in a new single titled “Just look up”.

As you know, this pair will have a special appearance in the new movie of Netflix, Don’t look upwhich also includes the participation of great Hollywood actors such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett and Ron Perlman.

However, the contribution of Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi It was not only acting, since they also shone with a song that will be part of the official soundtrack of the film. “Just look up” was written by composer and film producer Nicholas Britell along with BigScott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi) and Taura Stinson.

While the film will still take a while to arrive, the track is already available on all digital platforms; In addition, a video was published on YouTube lyrics of the theme in which visuals of meteorites, the Earth and everything related to outer space are shown.

Directed by Adam McKay, Don’t look up us will tell the crazy story of two astronomers (Leornardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) who have detected that a meteorite is about to destroy planet Earth and they have only six months to avoid it. The problem is that no one seems to believe them.

The film will premiere on the platform Netflix next December 24.

Cover photos via Instagram Ariana Grande / Instagram Kid Cudi.

