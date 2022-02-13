Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Joins Vin Diesel In Fast And Furious 10, May Play Villain

It’s official. Aquaman and Game of Thrones famed Jason Momoa have been cast in the next film in the Fast and the Furious franchise. The report had been published by several news portals on Friday before the official social media handle of the film confirmed it.

On Friday night, the official Twitter account for the Fast and Furious series @TheFastSaga posted a photo of the actor on their feed with the hashtag #F10. The images were captioned: “The Fast Fam continues to grow. Welcome Jason Momoa.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be called Fast and Furious 10 as a working title. Reports suggest plot details are being muted and the Aquaman actor could be one of the movie’s villains.

Justin Lin, who returned to the franchise with 2021’s F9: The Fast Saga, is putting on the director hat again. Longtime stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Ludacris Bridges, and Sung Kang also return for the tenth installment. Charlize Theron, who first appeared in the eighth film, The Fate of the Furious, is also expected to return for F9.

The search for a new star began after Dwayne Johnson refused to return to the franchise, despite Vin’s plea for him to return after skipping F9. Dwayne even accused Vin Diesel of “manipulation,” saying that he didn’t like how Vin “raised Paul Walker” even though he had already made it clear that he didn’t want to come back.

Also read: Dwayne Johnson accuses Vin Diesel of ‘manipulation’ over Fast & Furious post: ‘I didn’t like that he mentioned Paul Walker’

In the past, some of the biggest action stars have been a part of the franchise, including names like John Cena and Jason Statham who played the bad guys. However, because the script is still a work-in-progress, it’s unclear if Jason’s part is of a leading or antagonistic nature, or perhaps both.

Filming on the tenth installment in the franchise begins this spring with production company Universal Studios currently targeting a May 19, 2023 release.

(With ANI inputs)