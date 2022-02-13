Apps to learn to dance on iPhone

Release the dancer within you with this app. You will be able to have fun with the best songs and choreographies of Just Dance without needing a console. This is because this is a game that is normally on video consoles. Specifically, you can find more than 500 songs available including amazing themes. That is why, although we are facing a game, it can also be considered an ideal application to be able to practice all your dance steps.

The experience offered is instantaneous, since with a few simple touches you can dance to your favorite songs. Every month new content will be added in a very comfortable way. Likewise, you will be able to dance with all your friends through the multiplayer mode with 10, 100 or 1000 players. You can even dance with people from all over the world.

Pocket Sauce

If you are a person who is interested in salsa, this is the application that you are going to have to install on your iPhone or iPad. All these lessons will be centered on different videos that are easy to follow, and that is why you will be able to learn to dance in a couple of minutes. It will start with the most basic steps, but you can have a great experience thanks to a simple application.

The only problem you may have is that all the videos are in English, so it may be difficult for you to attend the lessons. But ultimately, what you are going to have to keep in mind is the type of dance that takes place and Copy all the moves. Although you can find a free version of this application, we recommend making a one-time payment for it in the App Store to have access to all the videos.

STEEZY – Learn How To Dance

Application in English that has many essential features to learn to dance correctly. Specifically, it includes different step-by-step tutorials to be able to be a professional dancer at the end of all these lessons. For this, the videos have current music and rhythm so that it can accompany you without problem. But apart from copying all these steps, the possibility of knowing all the secrets that are in the different movements that will be shown is also pursued.

Through the technology included in this software, different angles of the teachers’ classes can be viewed. This will make it possible for you to quickly understand how a particular step has to be done. Any movement or section can be looped. You will also be able to find various dance styles such as Hip-Hop, Ballet, Contemporary, K-Pop among many others.

Dance Now: Enjoy and Learn

You will be able to find the best dancers in the world in this application, with the aim of showing how you can dance easily. All the content is designed so that you can have fun while you are learning to dance like a true professional. The aesthetics of the application is quite simple, so you can have a very fast access to any type of lesson. And obviously, you will always start with those lessons that are more basic and you can finally move on to the more complicated ones.

Keep in mind that initially this is an application that can be downloaded for free. But to be able to access all the content you will have to pay an annual or weekly subscription. In any case, a 3-day free trial is offered to be able to enjoy the videos before paying. That is why we encourage you to test the content to find out if it ends up adapting to your personal taste, and at the pace you are looking for.

Apps to learn to dance and lose weight

But if you want to learn to dance, but also improve physically, you should know that there are options that combine both tasks. These are aimed at exercising to the sound of music and therefore you will be able to learn new dance steps and lose weight.

dancebit: lose weight

This app promises to move your entire body with the goal of losing weight in just 28 days. In exchange, you will learn new dance movements that will be spectacular with Zumba classes and other very different disciplines. All this to the sound of music with all the rhythm with the aim that never stay still. The dances and therefore the routines only last between 7 and 12 minutes.

You can find many types of dance such as Zumba, Latin, hip-hop, reggaeton and house. From that novice person in the dance, to the professionals. Everyone will be able to find the possibility within this application to keep the energy in your rhythm. It is important note that this is an application that has different subscription plans to access all its features.

Lose weight: exercises at home

Dance, enjoy the music and lose weight with the dance classes that have been designed by fitness and dance experts found in this app. You will be able to burn calories, increase muscle tone, improve flexibility and most importantly: Learn to dance. It will not matter if you are starting to dance or have been in this sector for a long time, since you will be able to have an experience that is adapted to you.

There are many dance styles that can be found as they are salsa, latin, reggaeton, hiphop or pop among many others. You can literally dance as if no one was watching, because you can do it in your living room or on the patio. You can consult the classes on your mobile phone, or even export them to your television through Apple Mirror. In addition to dancing, you can also find many options related to exercise.

EverDance: Dance & Fit workout

This is an application that is initially focused on beginners. It allows you to learn to dance by watching short video lessons. Each lesson consists of a few stages, making it as accessible as possible for dancers of any level. The information is given in such a way that you not only copy the trainer you have on the screen, but also learn to use a specific movement. This in the end makes you learn to dance as such.

At a certain stage of the training, you will be able to record a video of the dance in synchronization with the training video. This will allow you to compare your progression and the moves they are making to perfect them. There are many dances available such as ballet, ballroom dancing or belly dancing among many other modalities. Initially it is a free application, although integrated purchases are also integrated.

our favorites

Among the applications that we have compiled in this article, we are left without a doubt with Just Dance Now as one of our favorites. This is because she integrates different professional dances with a really successful choreography. You can quickly guide yourself with the models that will be displayed on the screen. Up to 500 different songs are included, which is vital when it comes to a dance-focused app. In short, you have all the tools to dance like a professional.

But if in addition to dancing, you also want to lose weight, the application dancebit is one of the apps that you must have installed on your iPhone or iPad. This is because it integrates different types of dance for any level, be it beginner or professional. Likewise, there are many exercises that are included in this application so that you can have the best possible repertoire.