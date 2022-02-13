Apple TV+ orders ‘Omnivore’ docuseries from Cary Joji Fukunaga and René Redzepi

Created by director Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective, 007: No Time To Die) and one of the world’s most famous chefs, NOMA’s René Redzepi, the series will tell the story of mankind through eight culinary ingredients.

This is Fukunaga’s second project for Apple TV+ (with whom he recently signed a global production deal), as it is confirmed that he will be one of the directors of Masters of the Air the series that closes the World War II trilogy by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks after blood brothers Y ThePacific.

Narrated by Redzepi, who with NOMA topped the prestigious list of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants five times, the series “will look at the world through the lens of food and explore how food unites and defines us, shapes our beliefs, explains our past and predicts our future,” according to the company.

Developed by Redzepi, Fukunaga and the winner of the Emmy and the James Beard (the most prestigious culinary awards in the USA) Matt Goulding. Xán Aranda (My Love, Room 104) will be in charge of acting as showrunner.