Antonio ‘Pollo’ Briseño sent his regards to El Mencho | VIDEO

Anthony Chicken Briseño is part of the new platform Famous.com, which premiered a few days ago just like the Chivas footballer, since in social networks leaked a video where he sends greetings to Nemesio Oseguera Cervantesaliases The Menchowho is the leader of Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

“Hello, Nemesio Oseguera Cervanteshow are you? Your friend Antonio speaks to you The chicken Briseno and I want to thank you…”, is heard in an excerpt from the recording shared on Twitter.

Filtered video of Pollo Briseño sending greetings to Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes “El Mencho” leader of the CDJNG and thanking him for something… pic.twitter.com/LCTuqxpKbK — Son of Jehovah ???????? (@ElFresaOseguera) February 12, 2022

It is worth mentioning that this platform people pay for a personalized greetingso the Chivas player might not know that he was talking about one of the most wanted drug traffickers in Mexico and the United States.

What is the Famosos.com platform?

Famous.com It is a new platform where people pay to have a personalized greeting from great figures from the entertainment world, the sports world and influencers.

In order to obtain these greetings, the person requesting this service must first create an account, then specify if it is for himself, for a friend, a relative or for a business and finally the payment.

How much does Pollo Briseño charge for a greeting?

Antonio Briseño is registered on this platform for a noble cause, since the money he collects will be used for his foundation Champions with a cause.

each of the personalized greetings, congratulations and even autographed jerseys from the Chicken Briseno it is worth one thousand 85 pesos; although he is not the only footballer who is on Famosos.com, because in it you can find Marco Fabián, Jürgen Damm, Jorge Sánchez, Osca Jiménez, among others.

