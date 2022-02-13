Anti Fair Play from Toluca grabbed the spotlight in England

The Women’s MX League has grabbed the spotlight on Europehowever, is not for positive news, but quite the opposite, since in England echoed with the lack of fair play by the players of Tolucawho took advantage of the injury suffered by the goalkeeper of the Athletic San Luis, Stefani Jimenez and thus get the goal.

The English newspaper The Sun emphasized the action that took place on the field of Alfonso Lastras Stadium last Sunday, where with an attitude ‘unsportsmanlike‘, the scarlet squad scored when the Potosi goalkeeper was lying on the pitch due to an injury to her right leg.

“Goalkeeper tears anterior cruciate ligament and writhes in agony as her rivals score in an empty goal, sparking outrage.

“Deportivo Toluca Femenil was guilty of sports misconduct when they took advantage of a horrific injury to score against Atlético San Luis,” reads the British newspaper’s publication.

On the other hand, last February 8, Atletico San Luis Women’s He released a statement on his social networks to inform the medical part of Stefani Jimenez.

“Partial rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee, secondary to symptoms without signs of instability,” they noted.

They also reported recovery time of three to four weeks; with constant evaluations.

