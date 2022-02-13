Anne Hathaway celebrates the 20th anniversary of ‘The Surprise Princess’

“Miracles happen.” With this phrase, by the way one of the most remembered of the tape, he has marked Anne Hathaway on the 20th anniversary of the film that catapulted her to international fame, surprise princess. Twenty years later, the Oscar-winning actress for her performance in The Miserables He has looked back with nostalgia to remember what was his great film premiere when he had just turned 18, a film he made hand in hand with none other than Julie Andrews. As if this were not enough, Anne Hathaway has found a curious coincidence between what was her first film and another of the great titles of her career: The devil wears Prada.





SEE GALLERY











– It looks like magic… but it’s makeup: Anne Hathaway’s transformation for the movie ‘The Witches’





Also known as the film that caused thousands of sleepovers, as its own protagonist has recalled, surprise princess or princess diaries, in its original title, told how Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway) suddenly found out that she was the heir to the throne from the fictional country of Genovia, news that would change his life. Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews) played her grandmother, who was in charge of teaching the young woman everything she needed to shine as a member of a royal family. However, the character of Anne Hathaway, who until now had lived outside her title and had no idea of ​​​​protocol, was much more aware of all kinds of adolescent problems than her new position.





SEE GALLERY









– The stunning version of Anne Hathaway’s ‘Pillow Challenge’





On the occasion of this very special anniversary, Anne Hathaway has shared photos from the filming of the film in which some of her then very young companions also appear, such as Mandy Moore, who commissioned his great enemy Lana, and Heather Matarazzo, who played her friend Lilly. She has also shown snapshots of other faces that perhaps many did not remember in this title, such as actress Sandra Oh.





SEE GALLERY









The date is not only special for the 20th anniversary of surprise princessbut, for more coincidence, Anne Hathaway has shared with all her followers a most curious fact. The devil wears Prada, another of her most acclaimed films starring Meryl Streep, shares a special date with the Disney film that launched her to stardom. “¡surprise princess turns 20 the same year The devil wears Prada turns 15!” exclaimed the actress thanking all his followers and reflecting on how quickly time passes.





– Goodbye cellulite with the 3 keys of Anne Hathaway’s coach





– We talked to Anne Hathaway about her new series, ‘Modern Love’, and the complex character she plays







To find out what’s most relevant on hola.com and not miss out on articles like this, subscribe to our newsletter here.