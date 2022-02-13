an insider offers information about the first trailer of the game

The first trailer for the game would be seen in principle during this year.

It is clear that Rockstar’s greatest saga, and one of the greatest in the entire industry, is that of Grand Theft Auto. Especially due to its latest installment, GTA V, which recently announced that it had sold more than half of the total copies of the saga with more than 160 million units sold. That is why many fans are eagerly awaiting the next numbered game in the franchise, GTA VI. After Rockstar officially announced that the game is already under development, some information could have been leaked thanks to a well-known insider about what to expect in the coming months.

The first trailer for GTA VI would arrive, initially, this year

As mentioned, it was last week that Rockstar confirmed that GTA VI was already under development. Unfortunately the announcement was only in this, and the developer company did not specify anything else about the new title in the franchise. The only thing we have are the statements of Take Two stating that it will be a title with great quality that will offer an excellent experience in every way.

This has been the case until the well-known insider, Tez2, who has a very good reputation as a source of information on everything related to Rock Star and its games, has said that GTA VI will be relieved this year. He also mentions how the trailer will be quite similar to the one that came back in the day with GTA V, that is to say that it will not be exclusively cinematic and that we can see part of the gameplay that awaits us in this new title. Tez2 hasn’t said what time of year we can expect this trailer, but Rockstar tends to release these types of announcements later in the year, in the fall. You can trust the veracity of this insider, since at the time he stated that Rockstar would confirm the development of GTA VI during this year.

Besides this, little else is known about GTA VI at the moment. Several fans rumor that it could take place in the well-known Vyce City, fictional place of the franchise based in Miami and that already had its own game. Unfortunately, this is still just something untrue and we can only wait for Rockstar to make a statement during this 2022. Do you think we will see this trailer sooner than expected? Do you already have any bets on when GTA VI will be released?

