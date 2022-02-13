An Astra Space rocket catches fire minutes after launch and fails to put 4 satellites into orbit for NASA

The satellites, designed by university students, had purposes such as testing space debris cleanup technology or studying neutrons in low-Earth orbit to improve space weather forecasting.

After suffering several days of delay for various reasons, the Rocket 3.3 rocket from the aerospace company Astra, designated to carry out the ELaNa 41 mission for NASA, took off this Thursday from the Cape Canaveral Space Station in Florida. However, an anomaly near the time of first stage separation prevented its payload from being successfully deployed.

According to the space agency, seconds after the main engine was turned off, the coating that protected the transported nanosatellites had to separate from the rocket, but at that time anomalies were recorded that prevented this from happening.

Also, three minutes and five seconds after liftoff, the rocket’s upper stage caught fire, burning for approximately five minutes and 25 seconds.

“We ran into an issue on today’s flight. I deeply regret that we were unable to deliver our customers’ payloads. I’m with the team looking at the data and will provide more information as soon as we can.” commented Chris Kemp, founder and general manager of Astra.

The failed mission planned to put into orbit four satellites designed by students from the universities of Alabama, New Mexico and California and the Johnson Space Center. The devices served a variety of purposes, from testing space debris cleanup technology to studying neutrons in low-Earth orbit to improve space weather forecasting.