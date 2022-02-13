América Sub-17 has a Televisa actress in its ranks

Mexico.- It is not a surprise that Televisa always want to include the brand of the America club in many of his productions on television but it rarely happens the other way around like the curious case of Mayan Tierrablanca who is currently the goalkeeper for the Águilas in the nascent Liga MX Femenil Sub-17. The goalkeeper, in addition to defending the goal, is also an actress on Televisa where she has already participated in more than one of the television station’s stellar programs.

At just 15 years old, Maya Tierrablanca is fulfilling another of her dreams and that is to be a soccer player and at the same time combine acting. According to reports, the player who wears number 57 studied at the Center for Artistic Education (CEA), Televisa’s school par excellence to train its new stars. She has been linked to that life since she was 8 years old and thanks to her perseverance she has managed to be in chapters of the Guadalupe’s rose Y as the saying goes.

Maya has been with the team since 2019, she found the opportunity to train with the team with a view to creating the Liga MX Femenil Sub-17 to debut in the First Division in the future. She was part of the friendly tournament that was played in 2021. Now she has been entered in the first official championship of the category. She has already played a game but she did not get to be a starter, she stayed on the bench, but she will try to do her job better to be considered for the starting draw.

Maya Tierrablanca on the recording set for the programs in which she participates | Photo: Capture

The case of Maya has occurred in the Liga MX Femenil but in the opposite way since new stars have been made known from the field who, although they do not go directly to a novel or series, have gone to television to participate in television programs. contests, especially for TV Azteca where more than one of the players who have taken a break have been in Exathlon Mexicocases such as those of Pamela Verdirame, Samara Alcalá, Daniela Reza, including the same program but in the United States where Norma Palafox, Alondra González and Viviana Michel have participated.

Now the goalkeeper of the Eagles must take advantage of both opportunities to remain in force, in both races she has had to sacrifice a lot since there are many like her who are looking for the opportunity and the best way to honor them all is that whoever arrives must take advantage of the moment. Mayan Tierrablanca now he lives it. In addition to the great exposure that she has had with this, surely everyone’s eyes will be with her.