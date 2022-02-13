All the premieres of movies and series on Prime Video, Disney +, Movistar + and Filmin in the week of February 14 to 20 – Series news

The fourth seasons of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ and ‘Attack on the Titans’ and the Wes Anderson film ‘The French Chronicle’, the most notable premieres.

The new week of February that is about to begin arrives loaded with new series and movie premieres on the different streaming platforms. The most outstanding premiere, without a doubt, comes from the hand of Prime Video, which hosts the debut of the long-awaited fourth season of one of its star series: The wonderful Mrs. Maisel.

The next seven days will also see the arrival of the first season of the anime’s fourth season. Attack the titanswhile among the film releases, the arrival of the film in the Disney+ catalog stands out. The French Chronicle by Wes Anderson.

Take note below all the series and movies that premiere on Prime Video, Disney +, Movistar + and Filmin from February 14 to 20, 2022.

PRIME VIDEO





-SERIES-

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Season 4

One of the most anticipated series premieres of the year, from Prime Video in 2022, from February and, of course, from the week we are about to welcome. It has taken two years for us to meet the wonderful Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) again, but the wait will have been worth it. In this new stage, the change is noticeable in the environment and new and interesting professional opportunities are emerging for Midge. However, as things get better at her job, she grows more distant from her family.

Premiere: 18th of February

Attack the titans – Season 4 (Part 1)

The first part of the fourth and final season of the famous and successful anime Attack on Titan arrives to the delight of Spanish fans who follow it through the platform. Considered one of the best of recent years in its genre, the fiction is set in an apocalyptic future in which monstrous titans have destroyed everything. Those who managed to survive continue their lives behind the gigantic walls of a city. But on the other side the terrible creatures continue to lurk.

Premiere: February 17th

-FILMS-

The substitute

Directed by Óscar Aibar and starring Ricardo Gómez and Vicky Luengo, this Spanish film released in 2021 is set in 1982 and introduces us to a police officer who is used to dealing with events in the toughest neighborhoods of Madrid, but who agrees to move to a coastal town for the health of his daughter. As soon as he arrives he has to face the investigation of the murder of the man he replaces and his investigations lead to a group of elderly Nazis persecuted for his crimes.

Premiere: 18th of February

The hunt

Directed by Craig Zobel and with a script by the ‘showrunner’ of lost Damon Lindeloff, The hunt is a suspenseful feature film with a most disturbing starting point: a group of strangers have woken up in a forest and don’t know how they got there. When they find out, the reality is terrifying. They participate in a game called “The hunt” in which they are the prey of a group of hunters.

Premiere: February 20th

MOVISTAR+





-SERIES-

All creatures great and small – Season 2

New season of the British drama based on the homonymous novel by James Herriot and that follows the footsteps of three veterinarians who move to work in the Yorkshire valleys.

Premiere: February 17th

-FILMS-

The things we say, the things we do

This French romantic dramedy that was presented in the Official Selection of the 2020 Cannes Film Festival and is the story of a vacation in the French countryside. There, a young pregnant woman receives her boyfriend’s cousin alone and, while they wait for his return for work, they meet, share many things and inevitably get closer.

Premiere: February 15

Doctor Bird’s advice for sad poets

Exclusive premiere of this British film that was born from a homonymous short from 2016 and also directed by Yaniv Raz. In it we meet James Whitman, a young man with great humor and a free spirit who suffers from strong anxiety attacks due to the disappearance of his sister. The one in charge of helping him will be his therapist, Dr. Bird, an owl that is only in his head.

Premiere: February 16th

blood issue

Tom McCarthy directs and Matt Damon stars as Bill Baker, a fully settled American citizen personally and professionally whose life takes a turn with the arrest and imprisonment of his daughter, whom he has not seen for a long time. That will take him to Marseille, France, where he has to face all kinds of barriers to help her prove her innocence in a crime he did not commit.

Premiere: 18th of February

Disney+





-SERIES-

devs

The first and only season of devs comes to Disney + to present us with a story that combines suspense with science fiction from the hand of Lily, a computer engineer who works at a major technology company when she begins to suspect that her own company is related to the strange disappearance of her boy.

Premiere: February 16th

glee

Unforgettable American series broadcast on FOX between 2009 and 2015 and one of the first great successes of the acclaimed and prolific producer Ryan Murphy. Set in a high school, a group of ‘misfits’ becomes the obsession of a teacher who has been entrusted to take charge of the choir. At first he’s not too excited about it, but he soon takes on the task with the aim of taking them to the top when he discovers that they may not ooze charisma, but they do ooze talent.

Premiere: February 16th

-FILMS-

The French Chronicle

And barely four months will have passed when we can finally enjoy the new movie by our beloved Wes Anderson from the sofa in our house. The protagonists of this new story with the seal of the famous filmmaker are a group of journalists and collaborators of the magazine The French Dispatchan American publication whose office is located in a fictional 20th-century French city.

Premiere: February 16th

Gulliver’s Travels

Adventure, comedy, Jack Black and the famous story of Jonathan Swift. Lemuel Gulliver is a paperboy in New York, although his dream is to travel the world and work as a travel journalist. This passion takes him to the Bermuda Triangle, but instead of getting there, he ends up on the famous Lilliput Island.

Premiere: 18th of February

FILMIN





-SERIES-

Fury

Two people under four different identities must unite to stop the plans of a terrorist cell to attack Europe. On the one hand Ragna, an undercover agent within the dangerous group. On the other, Asgeir, a former special actions professional who lives quietly and with a different identity in Norway. A common goal: to prevent a catastrophe from occurring in Germany.

Premiere: February 15

-FILMS-

The Night of the Kings

It hit theaters in the last quarter of 2021 and now you can watch it from home by Filmin, as one of its most outstanding premieres on the platform. The French feature film takes us to a self-managed prison in Abidjan, where an extreme power struggle begins when the leader relinquishes his position after falling seriously ill.

Premiere: 18th of February

