all movies, where to see them, cast and curiosities

The origin of the Jurassic Park franchise

In 1990, the writer Michael Crichton published the novel Jurassic Park. This book, a bestseller that dealt with interesting topics, such as genetic manipulation or the mathematics of chaos, inspired the first film.

With the aim of faithfully bringing the book to the big screen and, above all, the dinosaurs, Steven Spielberg took charge and hired the legendary ILM.

George Lucas’s special effects company would revolutionize CGI in such a way that the film was a milestone. In fact, to this day, it seems incredible that these effects still look quite good when you see the first film.

the original movie It was a blockbuster and a cultural phenomenon. The novel would be followed by a sequel by Crichton in 1995, The lost Worldwhich would also be adapted to the cinema two years later.

From there, to spread over two trilogies that can be summed up in that the first film is a must and the rest tell the same story, with the same premise and the same situations. It always includes an increasingly fearsome predator, a catastrophic failure that makes everything go wrong and children.

What are the movies in the saga about?

If you want to quickly remember what each film of the saga, here is a summary of their arguments.

Jurassic Park (1993)

Bioengineering tycoon John Hammond discovers how to bring dinosaurs back to life by cloning and decides to open a park that shelters them in Isla Nublar.

To her invites two expert paleontologists, doctors Alan Grant (Sam Neil) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern)apart from the mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) and Hammond’s two grandchildren. During the visit, a catastrophic failure occurs that will set the dinosaurs free, especially the fearsome T-Rex. The protagonists manage to escape from the disaster and the park is abandoned, assuming that the dinosaurs will die.

the original and, practically the only one worth.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Four years after the events of the film, John Hammond recruits Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) to help him rescue a group of dinosaurs found in “Site B”. This is a smaller islandIsla Sorna, which was secretly inhabited by dinosaurs next to the original enclave.

Malcolm takes his daughter for some reason that escapes us and things go wrong again. The plan to sedate, hunt and transport dinosaurs to a new enclave goes awry and a giant T-Rex rampages through San Diego before being captured.

The special effects get even better, but the film loses the freshness and charm of the first. Its critical reception was much more lukewarm, but it once again blew it up at the box office.

Jurassic Park III (2001)

The first movie that not based on a previous novel and the first in which Spielberg leaves the direction and becomes an executive producer.

Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neil) is convinced by two rich men to return to Isla Sorna with them. There the exact same story takes place for the third time, things go wrong and they find themselves confronted with the dinosaurs on the island.

But this time, velociraptors have small feathers on their heads and Can communicate. In fact, Grant creates an unlikely whistle to do so. Nothing to write home about except the effects again.

The thing is, all the movies in the original series did well at the box office, so the franchise is revitalized with a new trilogy 14 years later.

Jurassic World (2015)

Set approximately twenty years after the first film, Isla Nublar has been bought by a mega-corporation and is now the amusement park Jurassic Worldbecause apparently we have not learned anything.

With new characters Chris Pratt is Owen, a velociraptor keeper, and Bryce Dallas Howard is Claire, a park executive.. The main attraction is the indominus rex, a new species of dinosaur bigger and more terrible than the T-Rex. The story is predictable, because it is the same for the fourth time.

Everything goes wrong, the dinosaurs mount a good slaughter and the heroes must escape with their lives. Again, the most remarkable are the dinosaurs, but of course, these are other times and we have already seen everything in CGI, so they are well done, but they are not innovative.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

Three years after the disaster Jurassic WorldOwen and Claire return to Isla Nublar to save the dinosaurs from a volcano that will make them extinct.

However, when you get there discover a conspiracy and that there is another even more fearsome specimen, the Indoraptor. Everything leads to a mansion full of dinosaurs, which a girl cloned with the same technology as the dinosaurs sets free.

The film ends by showing that the liberated dinosaurs take over the planet and we meet again in a jurassic world because, apparently, firearms and our ability to erase any trace of life with a button or a trigger do not exist for some reason.

Jurassic World: Dominion (2022)

Characters from both trilogies come together to the conclusion of the saga. The trailer shows us a world where dinosaurs and humans coexist, but not peacefully.

The scheme once again looks the same. Scenes of running between dinosaurs and, of course, an even bigger specimen and the appeal to nostalgia with the casting original put together again, a must today.

In general, the saga can be summed up in an excellent first film and a string of forgettable sequels They use exactly the same formula.

When is Jurassic World 3 released?

The film, also popularly known as “Jurassic World 3”, will be released on June 10, 2022 in Spain.

Jurassic Park and Jurassic World actors and characters

Although the main characters of the movies are really the dinosaurs and the only human with any charisma is, of course, Jeff Goldblum, these are the protagonists of the sagas.

Sam Neil is Alan Grant, a paleontologist level-headed who gets drawn into the events of the movies.

level-headed who gets drawn into the events of the movies. Laura Dern is Ellie Sattler, a paleontobotanist who pairs up with Grant trying to be the reasonable voice.

who pairs up with Grant trying to be the reasonable voice. Jeff Goldblum is the mathematician Ian Malcolm expert in chaos theory.

expert in chaos theory. Richard Attenborough is John Hammond tycoon of Ingen, the company that clones the dinosaurs and unleashes the disaster.

tycoon of Ingen, the company that clones the dinosaurs and unleashes the disaster. Chris Pratt as Owen, a velociraptor keeper who can communicate with them in the new trilogy.

who can communicate with them in the new trilogy. Bryce Dallas Howard is Clairea typical megacorporation executive who discovers there’s more to it than her job.

These characters are always accompanied by an increasingly large or intelligent dinosaur that is chasing them and a handful of children.

In what order to watch the movies

The order in which to watch the films of the saga is very simple, because follow the chronological order of events, so there are no jumps forward or backward. So, that order would be:

Jurassic Park. The lost World. Jurassic Park III. JurassicWorld. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Jurassic World: Dominion

Where to watch Jurassic Park

Right now, these are the platforms of streaming in which you can see the films of the saga:

Jurassic Park. You have it available on Netflix and Prime Video .

. The lost World. You have it available on Netflix and Prime Video again.

again. Jurassic Park III. you also have it in Netflix and Prime .

. JurassicWorld. Again in Netflix but in Prime Video you must rent it .

but in . Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Netflix It is the platform that has it for free and in Prime Video is for rent .

It is the platform that has it for free and . Jurassic World: Dominion. Pending premiere in cinemas.

Curiosities that you did not know about the Jurassic Park saga

In closing, here are some things that few fans know about the films in the series.

Jurassic Park almost left in the inkwell because of Schindler’s List , the project that Spielberg really wanted to shoot. As usual, the studios give money for artistic projects in exchange for you first doing a block buster And that’s what happened. Spielberg released both in 1993.

, the project that Spielberg really wanted to shoot. As usual, the studios give money for artistic projects in exchange for you first doing a block buster And that’s what happened. Spielberg released both in 1993. Other names that sounded like actors from the original saga were William Hurt and Harrison Ford to play Alan Grant, Sean Connery as John Hammond and Robin Wright or Juliette Binoche as Ellie Sattler.

to play Alan Grant, as John Hammond and as Ellie Sattler. During filming -in case you don’t know, Jurassic Park was recorded in Hawaii (on the island of Kaua’i) – the most powerful hurricane in history occurred. Richard Attenborough didn’t even know because he spent it sleeping. If she had slept through the Nazi bombing of London, that was easy, according to him.

(on the island of Kaua’i) – the most powerful hurricane in history occurred. because he spent it sleeping. If she had slept through the Nazi bombing of London, that was easy, according to him. At first, it was thought not to locate Jurassic World on an island so as not to repeat the same thing again and try to be original. Good luck with that with the studio executives. In the end, not only is the action set on an island, but it’s the same as in the first movie .

. Colin Trevorrow believes that his saga Jurassic World It’s a sequel to the first movie. and the rest of the original trilogy considers them apart.

and the rest of the original trilogy considers them apart. Jurassic World uses an unusual screen ratio, 2:00:1, close to IMAX. The objective of it is that humans and dinosaurs fit well in the frames sets.

So here you have it, a complete guide on the saga jurassic-parkwith which to go fresh to the premiere of dominion. If you are one of those dinosaur fans, you cannot miss it.