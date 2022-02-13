All DC movies on HBO Max

Platform : HBOMax

Year : 1989

Duration : two hours and one minute

theme : Superheroes, Classics

Age : For over thirteen years

joker

Joker is played by joaquin phoenix in a movie released in 2019. An action and superhero movie that we can see on HBO Max and one of the best DC movies in history. It allows us to know the history of the dark clown before becoming the one he is today. Arthur Fleck is happy making people laugh and lives in Gotham with his mother but many problems in his day to day will make being a comedian an impossible dream: everyone treats him like the weirdo. That will cause him to become the character well known to all and we can enjoy two hours of one of the best HBO superhero films.

Platform : HBOMax

Year: 2019

theme : Action, superheroes

Duration : One hour and 56 minutes

Age : For over 18 years old

The dark knight

Another essential in the Batman movies is Christopher Nolab’s trilogy. Especially the movie The Dark Knight with a Batman played by Christian Bale and a brilliant Heath Ledger bringing the Joker to life. An essential film in which Ledger won the award Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in addition to other awards such as the Golden Globe, the BAFTA Award, etc. One of the best movies on this list that follows the story of Bruce Wayne in his fight against crime. Wayne will help Jim Gordon and Harvey Dent take down organized crime in Gotham City.

Platform : HBO MAX

Year : 2008

Theme: superheroes, action, drama

Duration : Two hours and thirty minutes

Age : For over thirteen years

Superman movies

Another of DC’s best-known superheroes is, without a doubt, Superman. Clark Kent brings to life this character that was created in the 1930s and is still one of the favorites of children and adults today. He has been played by more than a dozen actors and there are all kinds of movies that talk about this hero whose appearance you surely know: a blue and red suit, his cape and the letter S on his chest.

man of steel

Clark Kent has been sent to Earth from Krypton. A baby who has been raised on a farm in Kansas with his adoptive parents but has shown that he is not a normal child. With superhuman powers that demand he rise to responsibilities, Clark Kent becomes Superman so he can be a hope for humanity and fight against any villain. A film directed by Zack Snyder and with a cast in which we will see Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Russell Crowe…

Platform : HBO MAX

Year : 2013

Theme: superheroes, action

Duration : Two hours and 17 minutes

Age : For over thirteen years

Superman II: The Adventure Continues

Although we can’t see the original 1970s Superman movie on HBO Max, we can see the second installment. After the arrival on Earth of a newly born With Superpowers, Clark Kent has become a man who understands that he has a great responsibility. But you can give it up for love. And he intends to do it until three criminals cross his path after escaping from prison and he will have to prevent them from harming the citizens.

Platform : HBO MAX

Year : 1891

Theme: superheroes, action, adventure

Duration : Two hours and two minutes

Age : For over sixteen years

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Zack Snyder is the director of other DC movies that we can see on HBO Max in which we are not talking about Superman or Batman but both are part of this story released in 2016 and with Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill as protagonists. people will have to decide who is the real hero and savior they need as they both meet at that show for superhero lovers. In addition, they must face a dangerous threat that will end humanity.

Platform : HBO MAX

Year : 2016

Theme: Action, superheroes, fantasy, science fiction

Duration : Two hours and 25 minutes

Age : For over thirteen years

Other DC movies

Not only Batman or Superman are DC Comics, there are many other superheroes and superheroines that we can see in the HBO Max DC movies.

Birds of prey

After separating from the Joker, Harley Quinn is the protagonist of one of the most recent DC movies released. Released in 2020, “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” is a film in which four heroines must join forces to save a girl. A dose of feminism and superheroes that seeks to rewrite the stories of DC betting on women and their power. Black humor and “girl power” in an entertaining movie that we can see on the streaming platform in less than two hours.

Platform : HBO MAX

Year : 2020

Theme: superheroes, humor

Duration : One hour and 44 minutes

Age : For over 18 years old

Aquaman

Another of the DC Comics superheroes is Aquaman. Portrayed by Jason Momoa giving life to Arthur Curry, who will discover that he is not a human like the others and will try to find out the truth, to understand the causes or to know who he really is. In addition, he will face his destiny or what is expected of him: to be Aquaman.

Platform : HBO MAX

Year : 2018

Theme: Superheros

Duration : two hours and 17 minutes

Age : For ages 13+

the suicide squad

One of the best DC movies is The Suicide Squad. The villains have been sent to the prison of belle reve high security but they will do their best to get out of get out. Even joining the group Task Force X in one of the best movies on this list. entertaining, full of action, colors, madness and enemies. James Gunn signs this feature film which is, without a doubt, one of the best and craziest that you can see if you are a fan of superheroes.

Platform : HBO MAX

Year : 2021

Theme: Science fiction, action and fantasy

Duration : Two hours and twelve minutes

Age : For people over 16 years old

Cartoon

Not only live action but also a large number of superheroes that we can see in cartoon format or with LEGO toys as protagonists.

LEGO DC Super Heroes: The Flash

Flash in LEGO format in this little over an hour movie to watch with children in which the fast superhero is trapped in a time loop that he wants to get out of. Flash lives the same day over and over again but he must get out of there to finish off your enemy.

Platform : HBO MAX

Year : 2019

Theme: Action, superheroes, cartoons.

Duration : An hour and a quarter

Age : For ages seven and up

LEGO DC Super Heroes: Justice League

An action and superhero movie by Rick Morales in which all the DC Comics characters will unite to fight Lex Luthor and the Legion of Doom. We will see Superman, Aquaman, Robin, Flash, Green Lantern and the others joining forces in this animated feature film to enjoy with the family.

Platform : HBO MAX

Year : 2019

Theme: Action, superheroes, cartoons.

Duration : One hour and thirteen minutes

Age : For all audiences

