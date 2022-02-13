Alexis Sánchez and Arturo Vidal receive the worst news in Italy and paralyze all of Chile

Alexis Sánchez and Arturo Vidal received terrible news at Inter Milan that worry their fans in Chile for the rest of the season.

February 13, 2022 5:59 p.m.

Alexis Sánchez and Arturo Vidal are struggling to enter the consideration of their coach Simone Inzaghi for the rest of the season for both Serie A and the Champions League, but in the last few hours they received terrible news.

Chilean soccer players live different realities within the squad neroazzurri that worry their followers for the rest of the campaign in Italy after the draw against Napoli was finalized, where both entered at the end of the match.

In what was the day on Sunday, AC Milan, momentary escort of its historic rival in the standings, ended up surprising the fans with an impressive result against Sampdoria.

With a tight 1-0 with a goal from Leao they managed to prevail over their rivals and were able to overtake Inter in the standings to position themselves as the new leaders of Serie A above the team in which the Chileans play.

In this way, with one more match and one point above their escorts, the Rossoneri managed to prevail in the standings to be momentarily leaders of the competition.

For its part, Inter Milan will face Liverpool on Wednesday for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 with the aim of continuing to fight on a new competitive front and thus dream of the triple crown.