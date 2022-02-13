Adele, Rihana, Cradi B and other artists refused to play at the Super Bowl halftime

The 56th edition of the Super Bowl will take place this Sunday with the confrontation between Los Angeles and Cincinnati, at 5:30 p.m., at the SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, California and although sport is the main dish, like every year the middle show time is a very important event. Although many football fans and non-fans alike will be watching halftime for the game, there are some superstars who have opted out or simply haven’t been invited. For that reason, here we are talking about the singers and bands that have not participated in this long-awaited event. Rihanna

The singer, originally from Barbados, rejected the proposal to sing at half time in 2019. According to the star, this decision was made in support of the American football player. Colin Kapernick, who, while interpreting the national anthem of the United States, knelt in protest against racism. Metallica

On several occasions the band led by James HetfieldHe has repeatedly rejected the offer. Hetfield pointed out in an interview that they did not want to be part of the event, because they consider that they are not a band that does acrobatics and likes to lip-sync. kanye-west

According to various media, the rapper was wanted to participate in the Super Bowl show in the 48th edition, however, Kanye rejected the offer, as he was not offered enough money to participate. outkast The duet was not presented in the 38th edition, because the NFL asked that their songs be shortened and that those that included high-sounding words be eliminated from their repertoire. Adele

The singer was invited to the show in 2018, but she did not want to participate, because it seemed to her that it was not the type of show that she performs and that she was not willing to dance. Cardi-B

The rapper refused to participate in the 53rd edition, as part of a protest against racism in the United States and in support of the player of Colin Kapernick. Usher