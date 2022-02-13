Actress Jennifer Aniston shows off her bangs

Since his appearance in the iconic series ‘Friends’, as well as his impressive performances in different films, Jennifer Aniston has become a reference both for acting and for fashion matters.

A few days ago, the actress surprised the world through her Instagram account, where He posted a photo in the company of his colleague Adam Sandler, wearing a small fringe, which of course, suits him perfectly.

Aniston has been characterized by taking her healthy blonde hair with her, accompanied by both sophisticated and fresh hairstyles. In particular, the frayed bangs give a particular touch of light to her face.

This change of look shows us that sophistication is not necessary, since with a simple kimono and a pair of sunglasses you will look spectacular.

In addition, this type of cut will be perfect on curly hair, however, it is advisable to consult your stylist if you want to straighten your hair and wear this fringe.

So now you know, if you are over 50 years old, and you want to look younger, this change of look will fit you like a glove.

Currently, the American is in Hawaii filming the sequel to the movie ‘Mystery on Board’, in which she stars with the funny Adam Sandler; both are old acquaintances due to their participation in films such as ‘A Lying Wife’, where coincidentally both played a married couple.

