Actors who were rumored to be a couple but were just friends

It is a classic that when a fictional couple brims with on-screen chemistry and knowing glances, some fans go nuts thinking about how beautiful it would be if all that love that they are capable of transmitting had its origin in the fact that we are facing the purest reality. Any fan would die of love to discover that the attraction between two characters they adore has transcended into fiction and that not even those in charge of interpreting them have been able to resist each other. And the truth is that sometimes it happens. Over the years we find countless examples in which this has been the case. Couples who have met while filming, have fallen in love playing two people who were and, between so many kisses and touches at the service of the title in question, they have ended up falling madly in love. It happened to the protagonists of the Turkish series love is in the airto the protagonists of sex/life and several couples of Eliteamong a long etcetera full of examples. 9 series couples who are just friends (much to the chagrin of fans) Other times, as with Outlander or A place to dream, we know from the first minute that those in charge of playing the main couple have a completely established romantic life outside of the series or movie in question, but we just love dreaming of seeing them together. Others, the rumors have reached the point that they have been considered a couple when in reality they were just friends and even the protagonists have been pushed to have to publicly deny it. And that last thing happened with the couples that we mention below. 10 Performing Couples Rumored To Be Together But Were Just Good Friends

Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd in ‘Much More Than Friends’

Jennifer Aniston is one of those Hollywood actresses whom the public has paired with practically all the actors with whom she has shared a leading role in film and television. One of those colleagues who supposedly stole her heart is Paul Rudd. Together they starred in the romantic comedy Mucho más que amigo, in 1998, and shortly after its premiere, rumors about their alleged romantic relationship soon spread. In some lists about the love story of the protagonist of Friends, it is said that Aniston and Rudd went out together for a few months. But the truth is that both have always denied it, and that they have said actively and passively, that they have great mutual appreciation, and that they are only friends.

Sophie Skelton and Sam Heughan in ‘Outlander’

Sometimes fans of the series go further and not only fantasize about seeing together, in real life, the leading couple of the fiction in question. It is the case of Outlander, the successful fiction starring Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, in which the actors play one of the most beloved couples on the small screen; the one formed by claire and jamie. And while fans are thrilled to see their love evolve, outside the small screen they prefer to ship Heughan with Sophie Skelton, the actress who plays Brianna Fraser, Claire’s daughter in the series. Rumors of their alleged relationship arose after a publication that the actors shared on their social networks. A video in which they appeared together, proving to have an excellent complicity. But nevertheless, the actors have never confirmed that alleged courtship. Still, Heughan and Skelton have appeared together again at other events, but it all seems to be related to their work on Outlander. Or at least that is believed. Because it is true that both are single, and that neither likes to air what happens in their private lives too much.

Noah Centineo and Lana Condor ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’

The chemistry that exists between Noah Centineo and Lana Condor is undeniable since their first appearance together in the Netflix movie To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. In the trilogy inspired by Jenny Han’s novels, the actors play Peter and Lara, two young people who seem destined to fall in love. The couple immediately conquered the viewersand there are many who have fantagonized with the idea of ​​a possible courtship behind the scenes. Since the premiere of the first film, in mid-2018, Condor and Centineo have been seen together on numerous occasions; and both have made sincere comments, which have managed to fuel even more that desire of the fans to see them as a couple. The actor once said that they were “like a married couple”, and that they felt very comfortable with each other. A complicity that her co-star has also confirmed more than once, by assuring that they speak “the same language” and that they think “in the same way”. To this day, it seems that the two are still just good friends, and both have independent love lives. Lana Condor have a solid relationship with fellow actor Anthony De La Torre; while Noah Centineo appears to be single at the moment.

Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor from ‘The Bridgertons’

The success of the period drama The Bridgertons, created by Shonda Rhimes for Netflix, immediately sparked rumors about a possible extra-professional relationship between its two leads Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor. The chemistry that their characters, Daphne and Simon gave offin the first season of fiction, led fans to ‘ship’ them in real lifel. But sadly, for all those fans, in real life Page and Dynevor are just two good friends. Both have assured that to achieve that passion between Simon and Daphne, they had to rehearse for long hours, with the help of an expert in intimate relationships. But once the cameras were turned off that romanticism immediately disappeared.

Lali Esposito and Miguel Angel Silvestre in ‘Sky Rojo’

Spanish fictions are also not free from fan shipping, and the latest to awaken this phenomenon has been Sky Rojo. Since the premiere of the first season on Netflix, last 2021, followers have seen a potential romanceoff camera, between two of its protagonistsLali Esposito and Miguel Angel Silvestre. Although they did not know each other before, both seem to connect perfectly from the first moment. Thanks to this, in the public appearances in which they have coincided, many followers have seen complicit looks that, for them, could mean that there is something more between them. But nothing beyond reality. The two parties involved have denied on more than one occasion that they maintain a sentimental relationshipmaking it clear that they are just good friends.

Diego Boneta and Camila Sodi ‘Luis Miguel: The Series’

The protagonists of Luis Miguel, the series, Diego Boneta and Camila Sodi, reflect so much love on the skin of their characters, Luis Miguel and Erika respectively, in the series, that the rumors that there is something more between them began in the first installment and quickly flared up again in the second season. In this particular case, the rumors not only arose from the “shipping” of the fans, but from some publications on social networks in which they shared close moments, affectionate messages and even a gift that he had given to his partner. While he denied their relationship in 2018, she would confirm two years later that they had something fleeting, but that it remained only in a beautiful friendship that they maintain to this day.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in ‘A Star Is Born’

The chemistry of Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga and their already legendary song ‘Shallow’ was one of the keys to the success of the unforgettable film A Star Is Born, in which the actor, in addition to starring, went behind the scenes for the first time time to direct Gaga, who in addition to being a wonderful singer, songwriter and ‘performer’ also turned out to be an incredible actress. Rumors that there was something else between them began to circulate quickly and reached their peak at the 2019 Oscar Awards gala, in which they performed their great song with looks that were impossible not to notice. However, Cooper and Lady Gaga were just friends – “Friends forever”, as she would later promise. “People saw love, and you know what? That’s what we wanted you to see. I’m an artist and I guess we did a good job. We fooled you!”, explained the singer during her visit to a well-known ‘late night’.

Norman Reedus and Emily Kinney in ‘The Walking Dead’

The romance between Norman Reedus and Emily Kinney, co-stars of The Walking Dead, began to be rumored when their characters, Daryl and Beth, began to develop a closer relationship in the series. They had stayed quite apart at first, but one of the many separations that the group of survivors had to face brought them closer and a very special bond was established between the two characters. Between Daryl and Beth there was no romantic relationship, but, at the same time that the rumors began that it would be so, those that related to the interpreters behind the cameras also began. They did not deny it as such, but Reedus openly mocked the gossip, making it clear that they were just friends.

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling ‘La la land’

In 2017 we completely fell in love with The City of Stars. La La Land to such an extent that we wanted the romantic relationship designed by director Damien Chazelle for his leads to be just as idyllic in real life for those in charge of bringing them to life: Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. However, Stone and Goslin only shared the spotlight and, with their characters, the fact of pursuing their Hollywood dreams. The chemistry between Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling was so wonderful and made everything so real that the shipping began very quickly. However, although rumors circulated about dates that the non-couple would have kept, they never confirmed any type of romantic relationship. In fact, Emma Stone has been dating Dave McCary, with whom she has just become a mother for the first time, since 2016 and Ryan Gosling has been in a very consolidated relationship with Eva Mendes since 2011, with whom she has two children.