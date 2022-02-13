A video of love: Ben Affleck’s Valentine’s gift to Jennifer Lopez | People

Ben Affleck (California, 49 years old) is the biggest fan of his partner, Jennifer Lopez (New York, 52 years old), and he has no shame in showing it daily. Now, coinciding with Valentine’s Day, next Monday the 14th, he has given her a romantic video of them together.

The actor and director has wanted to show off his mastery with the editing and that he has a Golden Globe for best direction (for Argo, in 2013) and has prepared a version of Lopez’s latest song, On My Way, which premiered last December. The honoree herself has told it in her newsletter, in which she said that the detail of her boyfriend “melted her heart”. The result, almost four minutes long, intersperses original footage with personal recordings of Affleck and Lopez. Both recent and from the years in which they already had a relationship between 2002 and 2004. “Watching it has made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that, when it is real, it can last forever”, said the star in his newsletter.

Both got engaged in November 2002, but broke up in January 2004. Due to media pressure, they said then. Last spring they resumed contact after his statements to the press, defending the singer from the Bronx, and since summer they have been giving the internet the minute and result of the second part of their romance.

Love, blind to the blank eyes of those who contemplate the couple, manifest it whenever they have the opportunity, especially when they share the red carpet. The last one was precisely during the premiere of Lopez’s new movie, Marry me (Arrives in theaters in Spain on February 25), tape in which the song of the video appears On My Way.

“I feel happy, lucky and proud to be with him,” she assured just a few days ago, in an interview with the magazine People. “It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.” And this February 14, the first Valentine’s Day of the new stage, was not going to go unnoticed by both: “I think we will surprise each other with something, for sure,” Lopez said this week as he passed through the program Live with Kelly and Ryanwhere, in case anyone was left clueless, he also explained that the two are very romantic.