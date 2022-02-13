A shooting was recorded outside Justin Bieber’s after party; there are three gunshot wounds

This weekend, Canadian singer-songwriter, Justin Bieber offered a party after the concert he gave as part of the pre-Super Bowl celebrations; however, there was recorded a shooting.

The events occurred around 3:00 a.m. outside the luxurious restaurant The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, where the party was held, since both the singer and his wife Hailey Bieber called different artists to a after party.

Among the guest list were the singer Drake, the actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire, famous for playing ‘Spider-Man’, the model Kendall Jenner and her sister, khloe kardashianaccording to the news outlet TMZ.

Also in attendance were rappers Kodak Black, Lil Baby and Gunna; However, when they were leaving the singer Black’s party, he hit a person who was in the street, which exploded into a Fight which ended in gunshots.

🔴 After party organized by Justin Bieber in #The Angels it ended in a shootout and left three wounded; the singer organized the party for his previous performance at the #SuperBowl with #Drake at the Pacific Design Center. pic.twitter.com/yf91WI6kT9 – At the Moment 4T (@Almomento4T) February 12, 2022

“Police tell us there was a total of 10 shots with three people hit by bullets and one who was injured in another way, ”says the TMZ medium, who also assured that all the people were taken to the hospital and are stable.

So far, Justin Bieber has not said anything about it and it is not known who the people who shot were; In addition, the police told TMZ that the responsible for the shooting they are still loose.

After this happened both Justin and his wife, Hailey Bieber were removed from the placeaccording to photographs released by the TMZ news portal.

Justin Bieber offered the party and the concert due to the celebrations called ‘Homecoming weekend’, where a series of celebrations are held that serve to warm up engines before the superbowl and according to TMZ, there were many more parties on Friday night; however, all were peaceful.