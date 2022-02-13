A scientist claims that current neural networks may be “slightly conscious” and generates a debate among experts in the field

He did not specify which intelligent systems he was referring to, but it is probably OpenAI’s GPT-3 autoregressive language model.

The chief scientist of the research group of the artificial intelligence development company OpenAI, Ilya Sustskever, public this Thursday on his Twitter account that “it may be that today’s large neural networks are slightly aware.”

Sutskever did not specify which intelligent systems he was referring to, but it is probably the autoregressive language model GPT-3 (an acronym for Generative Pretrained Transformer), which was developed by OpenAI in 2020 to generate text as a human would by using of deep learning techniques.

Sutskever’s tweet quickly sparked a debate among experts in the field, with most skeptical of the idea.

Thus, the researcher in artificial intelligence systems, Joscha Bach, I ask to Sutskever about what functionality he associates with consciousness. Furthermore, he wondered if consciousness is “a matter of continuous degree, an approximately binary property, or a set of discrete capabilities that allow for well-differentiated degrees.”

Oregon State University Distinguished Professor Thomas G. Dietterich, opined that “if consciousness is the ability to reflect and model itself”, he has not seen that ability in current neural networks, suggesting that the chief scientist was just ‘kidding’. Meanwhile, Dietterich agrees with Valentino Zocca, an expert in deep learning technology, who He said that AI “is not aware, but apparently the ‘hype’ (artificially generated expectations around a person or product) is more important than anything else”.

For his part, Toby Walsh, professor of artificial intelligence at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, He said that “every time such speculative comments are aired it takes months of effort to get the conversation back to the more realistic opportunities and threats posed by AI.”

In September 2021, OpenAI canceled the GPT-3 project, claiming that it violated the rules of use of its computer system, after a user tried to virtually resurrect his deceased girlfriend using it.

