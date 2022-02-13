A doctor leaves public health due to lack of means

More and more often it is seen as Health workers leave their posts in the Public Health, not for lack of vocation, but for lack of means to give the patient the treatment they consider he deserves. Lately, more and more stories of this type are going viral and most of them refer to Primary Care professionals.

“Public Health loses another Family doctor. And I don’t want to be immodest, but I think a very good one”, began by recounting in a Twitter thread a health worker who defined himself as a professional who “enjoys listening and exploring” their patients. Because of this, he has decided to leave his position to undertake a new project in private healthcare.

Like many other colleagues, he wished he had been able to dedicate to each patient “the time they need to understand what is happening to them”, to be able to calmly explain to them the “why” of the tests he ordered and also resolve doubts about the prescribed treatment.

“I haven’t touched a patient in months”

As he narrates, the current situation makes him spend the day “buried between paperwork and phone calls.” “I have practically not touched a patient for months, I do not auscult, I do not palpate an abdomen or explore a knee“, he laments, and concludes: “That’s not being a doctor“.

The lack of means is the main complaint of this professional with a vocation who has chosen to temporarily say goodbye to Public Health, although would you like to come back when you can treat your patients “as they deserve”. Until then: “Good luck keeping your doctors doing the work of bureaucrats.”

The health worker ends the thread by thanking several colleagues, who dedicate nice words to him, describing him as a “very good” doctor. Likewise, other professionals have taken advantage of his thread to agree with your words: “I think exactly the same as you and I consider myself a very good family doctor.”