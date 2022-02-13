a curious way of admiring in all his glory the most quarrelsome Keanu Reeves

Sifu may have been one of those releases that has been given less importance this February – although we have only been two weeks and Total War: Warhammer 3 and Elden Ring are still to come. The title of Slocap, who already surprised with a very particular Absolver, has earned the affection of the press and the players for basing its proposal on two clearly differentiated pillars: demanding and spectacular.

Little can be attributed to this independent proposal, but it leaves us wondering how the fighting genre could evolve with this particular realism and care from the French studio and, above all, what mythical character or saga could offer something similar. That neon blend, one-versus-many melee combat and its visceral violencemake this Keanu Reeves mod characterized as John Wick makes us dream of a character game far from that strategy proposal.

In this case, Sifu’s gameplay mechanics do all the work, so this mod just change the look of our character for that of John Wick. A creation of the modder THE BEYONDERS and that has gone viral thanks to the channel of the well-known youtuber Dan Allen Gaming. The end result is exceptional. The modder not only brings Keanu Reeves to the video game, once again, but fits perfectly to Sifu’s marked semi-cartoon visual style.

However, as spectacular as it may seem, this mod not available for free. This creation of THE BEYONDERS can be obtained, along with more than a dozen mods from other games if we subscribe to the Patreon of modder for €4.50 per month. At the moment, Sifu does not have a very wide range of mods, so this is almost the only way to modify the game.

Sifu’s future is clear. After being a success on PC and PlayStation consoles, although no information regarding sales has yet been given, the independent title will receive different DLCs throughout this year and, perhaps, land on Steam and leave aside the Epic Games Store exclusivity. On the other hand, being only in the Epic Games store, it gives us the opportunity to get hold of it thanks to a discount of 10 euros on all games until February 27.