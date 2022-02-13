a claustrophobic Netflix space drama that poses an exhilarating dilemma

‘Stowaway’ is the great cinematographic launch of Netflix this week, surprising the platform’s decision to release it this Thursday, April 22. A movement perhaps motivated by the platform’s desire that ‘Shadow and bone’ become a new benchmark for them, but we must not forget that it is not a truly original feature film of theirs, since in Canada it is distributed by Amazon .

Co-written and directed by the Brazilian Joe Penn, ‘Stowaway’ is a space drama that shows how an accident puts a mission to Mars in serious danger, but before that it is discovered that there is an unexpected member of the expedition, something that had already complicated the situation. That gives rise to a film that shines more in its psychological component despite the fact that it stretches the gum a little more than necessary.

A strong human component

The first thing that should be made clear about ‘Stowaway’ is that we are facing a proposal with a slow pace with which Penna focuses more on showing how an extreme situation affects its protagonists than anything else. Of course, here the feeling of urgency is sacrificed when making a decision for the benefit of how the need to take it affects its protagonists.

It is true that it takes very little time to make it clear which foot each of the four characters that appear on the screen is limping on, but the script signed by Penna together with Ryan Morrison he takes a special interest in how they deal with the dilemma the film poses about the possibility that there simply isn’t enough oxygen for everyone and someone has to be sacrificed. That is something that Penna emphasizes from a staging that affects both the human component of the story and the claustrophobic element due to the feeling of being trapped there and having hardly any option to face such a dramatic situation.

In the most human part, it helps that the vast majority of the footage takes place inside the ship and with the protagonists being able to move without being affected by changes in gravity. It is also true that this partially limits the scope of ‘Stowaway’, since there comes a point where everything follows a somewhat predictable evolution without in exchange there being a succulent enough evolution in the characters. In fact, the occasional flashes in which the protagonists make a series of confessions, usually associated with situations from their past, shine more than how they deal with the problem in question.

Decreasing tension





In its favor, it has to manage to create a climate of stimulating tension from a series of very small elements, with Penna having a great ally in the soundtrack of Hauschka to prevent interest from waning to the point where you tune out. And it is that ‘Stowaway’ would surely have been a fable to adjust his footage a little more so that the sense of urgency that he mentioned before would have made something more of an appearance.

The reason for this is that ‘Stowaway’ poses a very stimulating dilemma but when it comes to developing it, it feels more conventional than is desirable, especially as the minutes go by. Not that I want a sadistic alien to be behind the ship’s problem or any of the expedition members to go berserk and wreak havoc, but there does come a point where that tense calm needs more than just the remarkable work of its protagonists, especially of Tony Collette as the captain of the ship, to maintain that tension.

And it’s a shame that this happens, because Penna does know how to create the right climate through camera management, letting the scenes breathe and trusting their actors when composing their characters, always seeking a synergy between the visual and the psychological. The problem is that just as its protagonists are running out of oxygen, the film is running out of steam, trying to nuance it with occasional trips abroad -don’t expect space to have much of a presence here, yes-, and by the time the inevitable outcome arrives He no longer possesses the same strength as before.

In short





‘Stowaway’ is a space drama that relies on its four protagonists to explore the stimulating dilemma it poses, but he doesn’t know how to finish off the play for extending more than necessary in too well-known territories. It can be said that it does so by being consistent with what it proposes, but that cannot serve as an excuse for the conventional to weaken the proposal.