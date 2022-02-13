90s rap will take the stage at the Super Bowl

Prince, Madonna, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, BeyonceJennifer López, The Weekend and Shakira are some of the artists who have had the opportunity to participate in the halftime show doing iconic shows that have this special touch since 1993.

This Sunday the fans of Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals are getting ready to support their teams in their fight to be Super Bowl champions at SoFi Stadium, the innovative venue that will host the NFL (National Football League) final.

The halftime show this year will start after the first two have finished game rooms with the possibility that it will be extended.

The production of the show this 2022 will be in charge of Roc Nation, which also belongs to rapper Jay-Zwho has been in charge of the production of the halftime shows since 2020, when everyone was surprised by the union of talents between Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, one of the presentations with the most audience.

On the other hand, two women from Barranquilla recently made world news. Sofia Vergara and Melissa Borgestarred in a commercial within the framework of the event promoted by the multinational AT&T, Inc.

It is estimated that the super bowl show 2022 start between 7:45 pm or 8:00 pm (local time). However, this will vary depending on how the NFL games unfold.