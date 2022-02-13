8 Rom-Coms (Nothing Cheesy) You Must Watch on Amazon Prime

The Romantic comedies They don’t have to be corny or unrealistic, in fact, there are some great ones out there and they may be just what you need to have a good time, laugh a little, or have the perfect date without leaving the house.

We are all looking for something that makes us happy and that leads us to love and relationships, which sometimes go very well, and sometimes they are something that seems to be taken from a nightmare, and Hollywood knows that it is a subject that interests us, so that there is an entire genre dedicated to the sweet, the beautiful, the complicated, the ugly and the weird in relationships, and a lot of it is streaming.

Who doesn’t love a good rom-com? They are fun and can give us ideas for the future, that’s why some (like When Harry Met Sally or The Big Sick) were either big box office hits or dominate on streaming platforms. Amazon Prime has a great selection of romantic comedies, series and movies that deserve a chance and that can conquer even the most haters of love and romance.

Romantic comedies (nothing corny) on Amazon Prime:

I Want You Back

Starring Jenny Slate and Scott Eastwoodthis hilarious comedy follows Peter and Emma who, after losing their respective partners, decide to join forces and go to work sabotaging their exes’ new relationships, which oddly helps them realize they haven’t made the best decisions. decisions and that obsessing over the past is not going to get them anywhere.

Modern Love